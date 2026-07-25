How I Lost £70,000 in a Phone Scam: A Tech Expert's Warning (2026)

Tom Honeyands, a tech expert and YouTube reviewer with 1.63 million subscribers, recently fell victim to a sophisticated phone call scam that resulted in a loss of £70,000. This incident not only left him financially drained but also raised important questions about the security of personal information shared online. Honeyands, who was on a work trip to Tokyo, received a call from someone claiming to be from Lloyds Bank, asking about a recent transaction in Singapore. Despite his initial skepticism, he provided personal details, including his name, address, and banking information, believing it was a legitimate call. What Honeyands didn't realize was that the scammers had pieced together a profile of him based on his social media videos, including the presence of banking icons on his computer home screen. This personal information, combined with his travel posts and jet lag, made him an easy target. The scammer's strategy was to create a sense of urgency, claiming Honeyands' account had been compromised and requiring immediate action. They guided him to cancel payments and verify new payees, which led to 12 verifications over a few hours, allowing the criminals to make payments totaling £70,000. It was only when the real Lloyds security team contacted him that Honeyands realized he had been scammed. This incident highlights the importance of being vigilant about the details shared online, especially when traveling. Honeyands advises people to be cautious about displaying personal information, such as banking icons on their phone screens, as these can be used by criminals to target individuals. Lloyds Bank also emphasizes the need to verify the legitimacy of any suspicious calls by using trusted lines and the numbers provided on the back of debit cards. This case serves as a stark reminder that personal information, when shared without caution, can be exploited by malicious actors. It is crucial for individuals to be aware of the potential risks and take proactive steps to protect their financial and personal security. Personally, I think this incident underscores the need for increased awareness and education about online security. What makes this particularly fascinating is the sophistication of the scam, which demonstrates how personal information, when pieced together, can be used to manipulate and exploit individuals. In my opinion, this case serves as a wake-up call for everyone to reevaluate their online habits and take steps to safeguard their personal and financial information. From my perspective, the key takeaway is that we must be vigilant and proactive in protecting our digital footprint. One thing that immediately stands out is the role of social media in this scam. What many people don't realize is that even seemingly innocuous details shared online can be used to build a profile and target individuals. If you take a step back and think about it, it's clear that the more personal information we share, the more vulnerable we become to these types of scams. This raises a deeper question about the balance between sharing personal information online and protecting our privacy. A detail that I find especially interesting is the impact of jet lag and fatigue on decision-making. What this really suggests is that we must be extra cautious when we are tired or distracted, as these states can make us more susceptible to manipulation. This has broader implications for how we approach online security and the steps we take to protect ourselves. In conclusion, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of online security and the need to be vigilant about the details we share. It is crucial to take proactive steps to protect our personal and financial information, and to be aware of the potential risks associated with sharing personal details online. Personally, I believe that this case highlights the need for increased awareness and education about online security, and for individuals to take responsibility for their digital footprint.
How I Lost £70,000 in a Phone Scam: A Tech Expert's Warning (2026)
References
- https://www.theguardian.com/money/2026/jun/14/i-should-know-better-tech-expert-lost-70000-in-one-simple-phone-call
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