How High Blood Sugar Affects Your Teeth: A Scientific Study (2026)

High blood sugar levels significantly increase the risk of tooth decay, according to a recent study by researchers at the University of Osaka. The study, led by lecturer Akito Sakanaka, reveals a direct link between blood sugar and oral health, particularly in individuals with diabetes. The research team's findings, published in the international journal Microbiome, highlight the detrimental effects of elevated blood glucose on tooth decay and dental health.

The study involved surveying approximately 60 participants, including both diabetic and non-diabetic individuals, to investigate the impact of blood sugar on oral health. Researchers collected glandular saliva, which is freshly secreted from salivary glands, to analyze the movement of sugars and their metabolites in the blood. The results were striking.

Individuals with higher blood sugar levels exhibited a higher likelihood of glucose and fructose transfer from their blood to their saliva, leading to tooth decay and dental plaque. Furthermore, the analysis of dental plaque revealed an increase in bacteria associated with tooth decay and a decrease in bacteria that contribute to oral health. This shift in the oral microbiome makes it more susceptible to sugar breakdown and acid production, facilitating tooth decay.

Interestingly, when diabetic patients' blood sugar is controlled during hospitalization, the sugar levels in their saliva decrease, and the bacterial balance in the mouth improves. This improvement is marked by a reduction in bacteria linked to tooth decay and an increase in those promoting better oral health.

The study's findings suggest that effective blood sugar management is crucial for maintaining oral health. The research team, led by Sakanaka, emphasizes the importance of investigating the amount of sugar supplied through saliva and its effects on healthy individuals. This study not only highlights the connection between blood sugar and tooth decay but also opens up new avenues for research in the field of oral health and diabetes management.