How Gladstone's Alpha HPA is Cooling the AI Revolution with High Purity Alumina (HPA) (2026)

Imagine a small industrial town becoming the unsung hero of the AI revolution. That’s exactly what’s happening in Gladstone, Queensland, where a critical mineral is quietly powering the future of technology. But here’s where it gets controversial: while AI promises to transform industries, its insatiable hunger for cooling solutions is sparking debates about sustainability and resource use. Let’s dive in.

Gladstone, long known as one of Queensland’s industrial hubs, is now at the forefront of the global AI boom. The town is home to Alpha HPA, a rapidly expanding company producing high-purity alumina (HPA), a substance essential for cooling the high-performance chips that drive AI systems. These chips, used by tech giants like NVIDIA, Intel, and Amazon, are the brains behind data centers powering everything from chatbots to autonomous vehicles. But there’s a catch: these chips generate immense heat, threatening to slow down AI’s rapid growth unless innovative cooling solutions are found.

And this is the part most people miss: cooling these chips isn’t just about air conditioning. Modern data centers guzzle water—up to 19 million liters per day for some facilities, equivalent to the daily usage of a town with 10,000 to 50,000 residents. This raises critical questions about resource sustainability as AI demand skyrockets. Enter HPA, a white, icing sugar-like substance that acts as a thermal conductor, drawing heat away from chip components. Without it, the multi-trillion-dollar AI sector projected by the UN Trade and Development could hit a literal overheating roadblock by the 2030s.

Alpha HPA, employing 130 people (with plans to nearly double that soon), is building the world’s largest HPA production facility. Using chemicals from Orica and alumina feedstock from Rio Tinto, the company is poised to revolutionize thermal management in advanced chips. Managing Director Rob Williamson draws a simple analogy: “Just like a car engine, if a chip runs too hot, performance drops and components fail. HPA helps keep them within their optimal operating temperature.”

But why is HPA such a game-changer? QUT Professor Robert Perrons explains, “Modern chips already generate more heat per square unit than a steam iron, and it’s only getting worse. HPA’s superior thermal conductivity and insulating properties make it a critical solution.” Yet, this isn’t without controversy. As Phineas Glover, head of APAC ESG and Sustainability at UBS, points out, “While HPA is a breakthrough, it’s just one piece of the puzzle. We need advanced cooling equipment and energy-efficient designs to tackle the thermal bottleneck.”

Here’s the bold question: Is relying on HPA enough, or are we overlooking the broader environmental impact of AI’s cooling demands? Glover warns that thermal inefficiency could lead to higher energy costs and operational risks, raising concerns about long-term sustainability. Meanwhile, Alpha HPA’s success is a win for Australia, positioning the country as a key player in high-specification materials for advanced technologies.

Backed by $30 million from Queensland’s critical minerals fund and a $400 million federal financing package, Alpha HPA has already begun commercial sales to semiconductor manufacturers in Asia and the U.S., with commitments for up to 4,000 metric tonnes of HPA annually. Originally a nickel miner in New South Wales, the company relocated to Gladstone in 2021 to leverage local resources and scale its proprietary technology.

As AI continues to push the limits of computing power, Gladstone’s role in cooling the revolution is undeniable. But the real question remains: Can we balance innovation with sustainability? Share your thoughts below—do you think HPA is the solution, or is there more to the story?