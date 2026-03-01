How do Olympians like Eileen Gu earn $23 million? Here are all the ways (2026)

Ever wondered how some Olympians, like Eileen Gu, manage to earn a staggering $23 million? It’s not just about winning medals—it’s about turning athletic glory into a brand. But here’s where it gets controversial: while some athletes cash in big, others struggle to make ends meet. Let’s dive into the fascinating world of Olympic stardom and uncover the secrets behind these multimillion-dollar careers.

Eileen Gu, the freestyle skiing sensation, isn’t just a champion on the slopes—she’s a marketing powerhouse. With two golds and one silver from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, and two more silvers at Milan-Cortina 2026, Gu has proven her athletic prowess. But what sets her apart? Her 'telegenic' appeal—a term marketers use to describe her camera-friendly looks. From modeling for Victoria’s Secret to gracing the pages of Sports Illustrated, Gu has leveraged her appearance to secure lucrative sponsorships. And this is the part most people miss: despite sparking controversy by representing China (her birthplace is San Francisco), Gu has strategically positioned herself in the world’s two largest consumer markets, earning her a staggering $23 million in the past year alone.

But it’s not just about looks. Athletes like snowboarder Chloe Kim, who earned $4 million last year, bring more to the table. Kim’s bubbly personality and athletic dominance make her a marketer’s dream. Is it fair that some athletes profit more due to their personality or appearance? Let’s discuss in the comments.

Social media savvy also plays a huge role. Eileen Gu’s Instagram isn’t just about glamour shots—she shares relatable moments, like using a rice cooker at the Olympics or brushing her teeth before training. This authenticity resonates with millions, including her nearly 8 million followers on Weibo. Similarly, Chloe Kim’s Instagram posts, like trying on denim shorts, keep her fans engaged. But does this relatability overshadow the athletic achievements themselves?

Here’s the harsh reality: most Olympians don’t become millionaires. Many face financial sacrifices just to compete, from expensive equipment to coaching fees. Some even resort to part-time jobs or crowdfunding campaigns, like the Jamaican bobsleigh team famously portrayed in Cool Runnings. Should more be done to support athletes financially, or is the struggle part of the journey?

Sustaining fame post-Olympics is no easy feat. Athletes like Shaun White, Apolo Ohno, and Tara Lipinski have found creative ways to stay relevant—from launching competitions to starring in reality TV shows. But is this the only path to long-term success?

Looking ahead, emerging stars like alpine skier Breezy Johnson could be the next big names. Her gold medal in downhill skiing and her viral engagement moment at Milan-Cortina 2026 have already captured global attention. But in an era of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) sponsorships, will athletic performance take a backseat to social media influence?

As Rick Burton, former head of marketing for the U.S. Olympics Committee, points out, the next wave of Olympic stars might not be the most photogenic or medal-winning athletes. Instead, they could be those who master the creator economy—viral moments, engaging content, and monetizing their platforms. Is this the future of Olympic fame, or will traditional athletic achievements always reign supreme?

While NIL deals may not earn athletes $23 million like Eileen Gu, they could provide a sustainable living for those who’ve dedicated their lives to sport. What do you think? Is the commercialization of Olympic athletes a step forward, or does it detract from the spirit of the games? Share your thoughts below!