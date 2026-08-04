How Dane Reynolds & Craig Anderson Built a Successful Surf Brand: Lessons Learned (2026)

In the world of surfing, where brands often rise and fall with the tides, the story of Former stands out as a testament to resilience and a unique vision. This week, we delve into the fascinating journey of Former, a surf brand co-founded by the iconic Dane Reynolds and Craig Anderson, as they share their experiences on StabMic.

The Road to Former

What does it take to start a surf brand? Well, according to Dane and Craig, it's a combination of passion, perseverance, and a willingness to sleep on warehouse floors. The prerequisites are simple yet demanding: you've got to be able to hang on trips and be dedicated enough to sacrifice comfort for the brand's success.

Navigating the Abyss

The path to success is rarely smooth, and Former's journey is a perfect example. The brand has faced numerous challenges, from near-failures to periods of deep debt, operating out of Dane's garage. Despite these setbacks, Former has not only survived but thrived, breathing stronger than ever.

A Unique Alliance

The relationship between Dane and Craig is a key factor in Former's success. Their alliance stretches back to the days of Modern Collective, and their creative partnership at Quiksilver has undoubtedly influenced Former's unique brand identity.

The Future of Former

Looking ahead, the duo discusses the brand's future, including the making of their new film, "Defect." They also touch on the recent signing of Elijah Berle, following his online clash with Austyn Gillette, and reflect on the lasting impact of the late Dylan Rieder on the brand and its community.

A Deeper Reflection

What makes Former's story so captivating is its raw honesty. It's a reminder that success often comes with its fair share of struggles and that the road to building a brand is rarely straightforward. As an observer, I can't help but admire the resilience and creativity that Former embodies, and I'm excited to see what the future holds for this unique surf brand.

In a world where many brands come and go, Former's ability to adapt, survive, and thrive is a testament to the power of a strong vision and the determination of its founders. It's a story that inspires and reminds us that sometimes, the most rewarding journeys are the toughest.