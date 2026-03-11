How Boxing Clubs Keep Kids Off the Streets: A Fight for Funding (2026)

Boxing club's plea: Keeping kids off the streets, but funding remains elusive

A passionate plea from a boxing club in Oxfordshire has shed light on a pressing issue: how can grassroots sports clubs, striving to keep kids engaged and off the streets, navigate the complex funding landscape?

Jamie Morris and Sophie Law, reporting from Carterton, uncover the story of Brennans Gym, a local boxing club that has been tirelessly working to gain recognition as a Community Amateur Sports Club (CASC). This status promises a lifeline of funding and tax reliefs, but the journey to obtain it is far from straightforward.

The club's owner, Harriet Brennan, believes that simplified funding access could be a game-changer for sports like boxing, especially with the rise of social media and the decline of youth services. But here's where it gets bureaucratic... The process involves meeting specific criteria, providing evidence, and submitting 12 months of accounts, which Harriet claims is a significant hurdle for small clubs just starting.

To become a CASC, a club must be UK-based, offer facilities for eligible sports, and promote participation. Membership fees are capped at £31 per week, with additional support required for those unable to pay more than £10. These regulations, while well-intentioned, may pose challenges for clubs aiming to cover their costs.

The benefits of CASC status are undeniable, including tax exemptions and business rates relief. For Harriet and her husband Tom, a professional boxer and coach, the gym is a sanctuary, teaching kids more than just boxing. It's about instilling values and keeping them away from negative influences.

In nearby Banbury, Dave Earle MBE echoes similar sentiments. His gym, Spit 'N' Sawdust, has been a pillar of the community for over 20 years, offering affordable classes to those facing mental health and addiction challenges. Yet, securing financial support remains a constant struggle.

The question arises: Should the process of obtaining funding be more streamlined to support these grassroots initiatives? And what role should the government play in ensuring these clubs can continue their invaluable work?

HMRC assures that eligibility criteria are under constant review to support community organizations. But is this enough? Share your thoughts below, especially if you've experienced similar challenges or have ideas to improve the system.