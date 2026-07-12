How 'Backrooms' and 'Obsession' Became Box Office Hits: A YouTube-to-Big Screen Journey (2026)

The success of 'Backrooms' and 'Obsession' at the box office is a fascinating phenomenon that warrants a deeper look. These two horror movies, both born from the creative minds of YouTubers, have defied industry expectations and achieved remarkable financial success. Jason Blum, CEO of Blumhouse, and James Wan, founder of Atomic Monster, offer valuable insights into these achievements during an episode of IndieWire's 'Screen Talk'.

'Backrooms', directed by Kane Parsons, is an adaptation of a 20-plus episode YouTube creepypasta series. The movie presents a unique, conceptual horror experience, earning over $140 million at the box office. This success can be attributed to the film's ability to capture the essence of the original YouTube series, creating a visually stunning and unsettling atmosphere. The use of acid-yellow liminal spaces as a central setting adds to the movie's eerie appeal.

On the other hand, 'Obsession' is a possession horror film written and directed by Curry Barker for a mere $750,000. Focus Features acquired the rights to the film at TIFF for $15 million, and it has since grossed over $166 million globally. The key to its success lies in its ability to tap into the audience's deepest fears and desires, creating a compelling and suspenseful narrative. The low budget and DIY approach only add to the film's authenticity and intensity.

Blum and Wan's involvement in these projects is significant. Blumhouse, known for its success with 'Paranormal Activity', has a knack for backing horror films that resonate with audiences. Wan, with his work on 'The Conjuring' series, has established himself as a master of the genre. Their collaboration and individual track records make them ideal commentators on the success of these movies.

The interview delves into the creative processes behind these films, the challenges faced during production, and the strategies that contributed to their success. Blum and Wan share their insights on how these movies have resonated with audiences and what Hollywood can learn from their achievements. They also provide a glimpse into their future projects, including Blumhouse's reboot of 'The Blair Witch Project' and Wan's return to the 'Saw' franchise.

The episode also touches on other industry topics, such as Martin Scorsese's use of AI in storyboarding and the potential Oscar chances of 'Disclosure Day'. However, the main focus remains on the success of 'Backrooms' and 'Obsession', offering a comprehensive analysis of these films' impact on the horror genre and the film industry as a whole.

In conclusion, the box office success of 'Backrooms' and 'Obsession' is a testament to the power of creativity and audience engagement. These movies have not only achieved financial success but have also left a lasting impact on the horror genre. Jason Blum and James Wan's insights provide a valuable perspective on the industry and the potential for independent filmmakers to make a significant impact.