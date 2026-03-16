How Augmented Reality Menus Can Boost Restaurant Visits - WSU Study Explained (2026)

Augmented reality menus may boost restaurant visits, WSU study finds

EVERETT, Wash. — A recent study from Washington State University reveals that restaurants can significantly enhance their appeal by incorporating augmented reality (AR) technology into their menus. The research, published in the International Journal of Hospitality Management, highlights how AR menus can not only increase customers' interest in visiting a restaurant but also encourage them to spread positive word-of-mouth.

Led by Soobin Seo, a professor of hospitality business management at WSU's Carson College of Business, the study examined the impact of AR on restaurant presentations, particularly in conveying farm-to-table information. Seo explains, "Consumers increasingly seek transparency about food origins, but the presentation of this information is crucial. Augmented reality offers a more vivid, interactive, and engaging way for restaurants to share such details."

In the first part of the study, participants were exposed to three different menu formats in a simulated local restaurant setting: a traditional printed menu, a QR-code menu, and an AR menu. The AR menu stood out by allowing users to view 3D food items on their smartphones and tap on individual ingredients to learn their sourcing locations. Participants who used the AR menu reported feeling more immersed in the experience and believed they learned more about the food and its origins. They were also more inclined to visit the restaurant and share their newfound knowledge with others.

The second study delved into how AR menus might influence perceptions of chain restaurants with varying brand images. Researchers compared responses to AR-based farm-to-table information from Panera Bread, often associated with healthier options, and McDonald's, typically linked to fast food. While AR menus improved perceptions for both brands, McDonald's experienced a more significant increase in perceived healthiness and visit intentions compared to Panera Bread.

Seo attributes this to the concept of 'strategic fit,' emphasizing the importance of aligning new tools with a restaurant's overall brand image. The study also revealed that AR menus are most effective when they seamlessly integrate with the restaurant's brand, highlighting the need for careful consideration in technology adoption.

Despite being relatively uncommon, AR menus are becoming more affordable and accessible, even for independently owned restaurants. Beyond marketing advantages, the researchers suggest that AR menus can promote sustainability by encouraging restaurants to be more transparent about sourcing and fostering stronger relationships with local producers.

The study's co-authors include Jiyoon (Jennifer) Han, an assistant professor of hospitality and tourism management at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Isenberg School of Management, and Elizabeth Howlett, a professor of marketing at WSU. This research builds upon Han's doctoral work at WSU, completed under Seo's guidance.