How Astronomy is Taking Root in Africa: Geoffrey Andama's Vision for the Future (2026)

Geoffrey Andama's Journey: From Starry Nights to Leading Astronomy in Africa

Geoffrey Andama's fascination with astronomy and planetary science began during his childhood in rural Uganda, captivated by the night sky's beauty. Despite limited resources, he pursued an academic career, collaborating with international researchers through networks like the East African Astronomical Research Network (EAARN).

Andama's path was not straightforward. He initially trained as an engineer and worked in the service industry before transitioning into astrophysics. This journey presented challenges, including knowledge gaps and resource limitations. However, his early connections with researchers abroad and participation in programs like ARTEMIS prepared him for leadership.

The ARTEMIS mentoring program played a pivotal role in Andama's scientific career. It not only strengthened his technical skills but also revealed his leadership potential. This led him to apply for the Max Planck-Humboldt Research Unit in Africa, a position he successfully secured in 2025.

Andama's vision for astronomy in Africa is clear: building excellence and capacity in a field still emerging on the continent. His unit aims to create access to advanced research from within Africa, recruiting postdocs and PhD students over five years. The grant provides €150,000 annually to support the program.

However, Andama acknowledges the challenge of recruitment. With few specialists in Africa, attracting talent from outside the continent is necessary. This includes building capacity and inspiring local students by demonstrating the viability of astronomy as a career path. Collaboration with the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy is key, offering students access to facilities in Heidelberg for modern research.

To foster more interest in astronomy in Africa, Andama emphasizes the need for exposure, infrastructure, and mentorship. Introducing astronomy earlier in the education system could spark interest, while access to telescopes, research facilities, and academic networks is crucial. Mentors who guide students and connect them to global scientific communities are essential.

Andama's collaboration with the MPI for Astronomy has been transformative, exposing him to new research dimensions and the interplay between theory, observation, and computation. He values the culture of collaboration and rigor, taking with him the conviction that the best science thrives in community. This spirit is now reflected in his leadership in Africa, where he aims to cultivate rigorous, imaginative, and deeply collaborative research.

This interview highlights Andama's journey, from his childhood fascination with the stars to his leadership in advancing astronomy in Africa. It underscores the importance of mentorship, collaboration, and exposure in fostering scientific excellence, even in resource-limited settings.