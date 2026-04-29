How Anything App is Rebuilding After Being Booted from the App Store Twice - Full Story (2026)

The world of app development has been shaken up by Apple's recent actions against vibe coding apps, with Anything, a prominent player in this space, finding itself in a unique and challenging position. This story is a fascinating glimpse into the power dynamics and evolving landscape of the tech industry.

The Battle for App Store Presence

Apple's decision to block updates and remove vibe coding apps from its App Store is a bold move. Replit, Vibecode, and Anything have all felt the impact, with Anything's app being removed twice, sparking a quest for alternative solutions. This raises a deeper question: To what extent should tech giants control the tools developers use?

Anything's Saga

Dhruv Amin, co-founder of Anything, shares an insightful perspective. The app's removal, attributed to clause 2.5.2 of Apple's developer agreement, highlights a potential loophole. Apple's concern over malicious code and the possibility of bypassing its review process is a valid point, but it also reveals a power imbalance. Amin's efforts to resolve the issue privately, including multiple rewrites, showcase a commitment to finding a solution, but also a challenging negotiation process.

A Temporary Reprieve

The brief reinstatement of Anything's app on April 3rd was a glimmer of hope. However, it was short-lived, as Apple's stance on marketing the app as an app maker remained firm. This decision forces Anything to reconsider its entire strategy and find innovative ways to continue its mission.

The Future of Mobile App Development

Anything's response to this challenge is intriguing. By exploring alternatives like iMessage-based app building and a desktop companion app, the company is adapting to survive. The potential shift towards Google's Android platform, known for its openness, is a strategic move. It showcases the company's resilience and willingness to embrace change.

A Broader Perspective

Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, adds a critical voice to this debate. His call for Apple to stop blocking development tools reflects a growing concern within the industry. The rise of AI-powered coding tools and the subsequent increase in app submissions puts pressure on Apple's review processes. Consumers may soon demand more control, challenging the traditional power structures.

Conclusion

Apple's actions against vibe coding apps are a reminder of the delicate balance between control and innovation. Anything's story is a testament to the resilience and creativity of developers in the face of adversity. As the tech industry evolves, the battle for control and openness will continue to shape the future of app development. It's a fascinating time to be watching, and I, for one, am eager to see how this story unfolds further.