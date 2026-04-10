How AI Scams Target Authors: Real Emails, Red Flags, and How to Protect Your Book (2026)

The Irony of AI Scams Targeting Authors: A Personal Reflection

There’s a peculiar irony in receiving AI-generated scam emails as an author who’s just published a book about theft and deception. It’s like the universe decided to test my own narrative, but with a twist: the thieves are now algorithms, and the deception is cloaked in flattering prose. Personally, I think this says something profound about the intersection of technology and human vulnerability. What makes this particularly fascinating is how these scams exploit not just our wallets, but our egos and insecurities as creators.

When the emails started flooding my inbox—from “Elena” and her butterfly-chasing metaphors to “Lauren” and her thinly veiled critique of my book’s reach—I couldn’t help but laugh. In my opinion, the sheer audacity of these AI-generated messages is almost admirable. They’re not just spam; they’re personalized spam, tailored to make me feel seen, understood, and valued. But here’s the kicker: the more I dug, the more the red flags waved. Stock photos, nonsensical testimonials, and pricing tiers that screamed “scam.” What many people don’t realize is that these AI scams are evolving at a pace that’s hard to keep up with. They’re not just random; they’re strategic, preying on the emotional labor of writing and the desperation for recognition.

One thing that immediately stands out is how these scams mirror the very themes I explore in my book, The Butterfly Thief. Theft, fraud, deception—it’s all there, but now it’s happening in real-time, in my inbox. If you take a step back and think about it, this is the dark side of AI’s promise. We’re told it’s a tool for progress, but what it’s really become is a weapon for manipulation. These bots aren’t just stealing words; they’re stealing trust, credibility, and the very essence of human connection.

What this really suggests is that we’re in a new era of scamming, one where the line between authenticity and artificiality is blurrier than ever. From my perspective, this isn’t just about authors; it’s about anyone who creates, anyone who puts themselves out there. Whether you’re a writer, an artist, or an entrepreneur, these scams are designed to exploit the same universal desire: to be seen, to be heard, to matter.

A detail that I find especially interesting is the use of language in these emails. It’s not just generic flattery; it’s specific. They mention my previous work, my writing style, even my book’s themes. This raises a deeper question: How much of our digital footprint is being used against us? When tech giants scrape our data to train AI models, they’re not just stealing content; they’re stealing our voices, our identities. And what’s worse, they’re using them to sell us back our own insecurities.

This brings me to the broader trend of AI in publishing. Personally, I think we’re only scratching the surface of how disruptive this technology will be. On one hand, AI can democratize access to information and tools. On the other, it’s creating a Wild West of fraud and exploitation. Take the case of “Marcus Hale,” the fictional executive who promised authors fame and fortune. It’s not just a scam; it’s a symptom of a larger issue—the commodification of creativity in the digital age.

What’s truly alarming is how these scams target aspiring authors, those who are most vulnerable to the promise of instant success. I’m lucky to have a support system—a publisher, a publicist, and a readership—that helps me spot these fakes. But for many, that first flattering email can feel like a lifeline. This raises a deeper question: How do we protect creativity in an era where algorithms are designed to exploit it?

In my opinion, the solution isn’t to demonize AI itself but to hold the systems and companies that misuse it accountable. We need better regulations, more transparency, and a cultural shift that values authenticity over algorithmic manipulation. But until then, we’re left to navigate this minefield on our own.

If there’s one takeaway from this experience, it’s this: Scams thrive on our desire for validation, but they can’t exist without our participation. So, the next time you get an email that feels too good to be true, take a moment. Don’t click. Don’t engage. And certainly don’t give them your money. Because at the end of the day, these word-churning scammers need us more than we need them.

And that, I think, is the ultimate irony.

Walter Marsh



Journalist and Critic, Adelaide