How a Weight Loss Jab Tattoo Transformed This Woman's Life (2026)

A bold statement: 'GLP1' tattoo sparks conversations and inspires weight loss journeys. BySusie Rack, West Midlands. A Worcester woman, Sian Robinson, has gained attention for her creative approach to celebrating her weight loss journey. She had 'GLP1' tattooed on her arm, symbolizing the life-changing impact of her weight-loss injections. Since November 2024, Robinson has been using Mounjaro, a slimming injection, and has already lost an impressive 10 stone (63kg). As a registered nurse prescriber, she understands the importance of weight loss for both mental and physical health. The tattoo has become a conversation starter, encouraging others to share their personal weight loss stories. Robinson's journey began with repeated attempts to lose weight, even considering gastric surgery. However, her research led her to the GLP-1 drug, and she has had a positive experience, losing 10 stone 4lbs. Her confidence has soared, and she now feels empowered to pursue her fitness goals. Initially, she was concerned about weight regain after stopping the injections, as reports suggested it could occur four times faster than with traditional methods. But with a health coaching program, she gained confidence from hearing success stories of others who weaned off the injections and maintained their results. Now, with a wedding approaching in August 2027, Robinson aims to lose another six stone (38.1kg) and feels confident about her ability to achieve this goal with the jab. Her tattooist, who will be one of her bridesmaids, was not surprised by her spontaneous decision to get the colorful GLP-1 design with a heart. Robinson's tattoo has sparked conversations and inspired others to share their weight loss journeys, proving that sometimes, a bold statement can be a powerful catalyst for change.