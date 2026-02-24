How a TV Show Sparked a Surge in Interest for the Boston Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens Game (2026)

The NHL's Boston-Montreal rivalry is heating up, and it's not just on the ice. A recent TV show, 'Heated Rivalry', has sparked a surge in interest for the Original Six rivalry, with a 35% increase in ticket sales for the latest iteration of this historic matchup. The show, which focuses on a romance between two male hockey players from rival teams, has become a talking point for discussions about hockey culture and its relationship with the LGBTQ+ community. While the show has been met with mixed reactions, it has undoubtedly brought attention to the sport and its potential for inclusivity. The increased interest in the game has also extended to single-game ticket sales, with an 82% increase compared to last season. The show's impact is further evident in the rise of first-time NHL ticket buyers, with a 5% increase since its premiere on November 28, 2025. As the NHL continues to embrace diversity and inclusion, the 'Heated Rivalry' show has become a catalyst for change, pushing the sport towards a more welcoming and accepting environment for all.