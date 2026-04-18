A daring mission to intercept interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS is being proposed, with a plan that could revolutionize space travel. The idea is to launch a spacecraft in 2035, harnessing the power of the Oberth effect to accelerate it to unprecedented speeds. This maneuver, named after rocket scientist Hermann Oberth, involves firing the spacecraft's engines at the closest point to the sun, known as periapsis, to gain velocity and change trajectory. The mission's goal is to reach 3I/ATLAS, which is currently hurtling away from Earth at an astonishing 38 miles per second, by 2085, a distance of 732 astronomical units (AU) from the sun, or 68 billion miles. This ambitious plan could make the spacecraft the fastest ever, but it's not without its challenges and risks. The spacecraft would need to be equipped with a robust heat shield capable of withstanding temperatures of 2,500–2,600 degrees Fahrenheit, and it would have to shed velocity by first flying to Jupiter and using its gravity to slow down before looping back around the sun. The mission's success would depend on the delta-V provided during the solar Oberth maneuver, and it could pave the way for future exploration of interstellar objects, even if it's just a flyby. But is it worth the risk? The debate is on, and the answer may lie in the eyes of the beholder.
How a Risky Solar Maneuver Could Send a Spacecraft to Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS (2026)
References
- https://www.floridatoday.com/live-story/tech/science/space/2026/02/15/spacex-launch-day-heres-information-on-morning-starlink-rocket-launch-from-cape-canaveral-florida/88681039007/
- https://www.space.com/astronomy/comets/a-risky-maneuver-could-send-a-spacecraft-to-interstellar-comet-3i-atlas-heres-the-plan
- https://www.space.com/stargazing/lunar-eclipses/the-total-lunar-eclipse-on-march-3-will-be-the-last-until-new-years-eve-2028
- https://www.space.com/space-exploration/artemis/nasa-will-fuel-up-its-artemis-2-moon-rocket-for-the-2nd-time-on-feb-19-will-it-leak-again
- https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2026/03/01/total-lunar-eclipse-explainer/88905785007/
- https://dailygalaxy.com/2026/02/spacex-500th-starlink-satellite-launch/
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