How a Cool Bedroom Can Improve Your Heart Health During Sleep (2026)

Have you ever considered how the temperature of your bedroom could impact your heart’s health during sleep? According to groundbreaking research from Griffith University, cooler nighttime temperatures can significantly aid heart recovery, especially for older adults.

Dr. Fergus O’Connor, a researcher at Griffith’s School of Allied Health, Sport and Social Work, conducted a study examining how elevated nighttime bedroom temperatures affect heart rate and stress levels in individuals aged 65 and above.

His findings reveal that by keeping the bedroom temperature at a comfortable 24°C, older adults are less likely to experience increased stress responses while they sleep. Dr. O’Connor explains, "When the human body is subjected to heat, it naturally responds by elevating the heart rate. This is the body’s attempt to cool itself down by circulating blood closer to the skin’s surface. However, this extra effort from the heart can lead to heightened stress and diminish our ability to recover from the heat we experienced throughout the day."

In the study, participants wore fitness trackers on their non-dominant wrist, which allowed researchers to monitor their heart rates effectively. Additionally, temperature sensors were placed in the bedrooms to track conditions over an entire summer in Australia.

This study provides one of the first real-world insights into how rising nighttime temperatures can alter heart rate and stress responses among older adults. Dr. O’Connor warns that climate change is likely to increase the number of hot nights, potentially leading to higher risks of cardiovascular issues due to impaired sleep and reduced autonomic recovery.

Interestingly, while there are guidelines suggesting a maximum indoor daytime temperature of 26°C, no similar recommendations exist for nighttime temperatures. This raises a crucial question: should we start considering our sleeping environment as seriously as we do our daytime comfort?

The research titled ‘Effect of nighttime bedroom temperature on heart rate variability in older adults: an observational study’ has been published in BMC Medicine, and it’s definitely worth a read (https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s12916-025-04513-0).

What do you think about the findings? Do you believe that adjusting bedroom temperatures could be a simple yet effective way to enhance our health, especially for the elderly? I’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments!