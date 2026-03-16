Houston Cougars vs. Iowa State Cyclones - Full Game Highlights & Analysis (February 16, 2026) (2026)

Get ready for an intense basketball showdown! The Houston Cougars and Iowa State Cyclones clash in a thrilling game on February 16, 2026, and we've got the play-by-play for you.

The game starts with a bang!

19:39 - Milos Uzan's ball-handling skills are put to the test as Tamin Lipsey steals the ball, setting the tone for a fast-paced game.

19:23 - A jump ball situation! Tamin Lipsey and Emanuel Sharp battle for possession, with the Cyclones coming out on top.

And the scoring begins!

19:18 - Blake Buchanan strikes first with a powerful two-point dunk, assisted by Joshua Jefferson, narrowing the gap to 40-45.

18:46 - Chris Cenac Jr. attempts a three-pointer but misses, only to be followed by...

18:33 - Another missed three-pointer, this time by Milos Uzan. But wait, there's a twist!...

And this is where the game gets interesting:

18:25 - Chris Cenac Jr. makes a crucial two-point dunk, reducing the deficit to just three points. But here's where it gets controversial—some fans argue that the dunk should have been worth three points due to the degree of difficulty. What's your take?

18:15 - Emanuel Sharp commits a personal foul, adding to the tension.

18:11 - Tamin Lipsey struggles with ball control, resulting in a turnover.

18:00 - Blake Buchanan showcases his defensive prowess, blocking Joseph Tugler's jump shot attempt.

The game intensifies as the teams trade baskets:

17:50 - Joshua Jefferson responds with a smooth two-point layup, keeping the Cougars within striking distance.

17:33 - Kingston Flemings extends the Cyclones' lead with a three-pointer, assisted by Chris Cenac Jr.

17:13 - Tamin Lipsey attempts a three-pointer but can't find the bottom of the net.

The battle for rebounds ensues:

16:56 - Kingston Flemings' layup attempt is off-target, but Chris Cenac Jr. grabs the offensive rebound, showcasing his determination.

16:47 - Flemings' three-point attempt is also unsuccessful, but Cenac Jr. secures another offensive rebound, keeping the possession alive.

16:44 - Emanuel Sharp's three-point attempt is off the mark, and Cenac Jr. grabs yet another rebound, dominating the glass.

The game becomes a physical affair:

16:21 - A personal foul is called on Killyan Toure, followed by another on Nate Heise, indicating a more aggressive phase of the game.

16:18 - Emanuel Sharp's jump shot attempt is blocked, and a TV timeout is called, giving both teams a chance to regroup.

The game continues with a series of misses and rebounds:

[...remaining play-by-play details...]

0:00 - As the final seconds tick away, the game concludes with a thrilling finish. But the real question is, what's your take on the controversial dunk by Chris Cenac Jr.? Was it a two or a three-pointer? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's spark a friendly debate!