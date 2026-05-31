House Republicans Defy Trump: Blocking Tariff Authority | CBS News (2026)

In a surprising turn of events, House Republicans have defied President Trump's wishes, blocking a procedural vote that aimed to safeguard his authority over global tariffs. This move has sparked intense debate and highlights the ongoing tensions within the Republican Party. The vote, which was initially scheduled for a different day, was delayed by seven hours as GOP leaders and the White House attempted to persuade holdout members.

The House Rules Committee had approved language preventing members from challenging Trump's tariffs through July 31. This language was attached to a procedural resolution, known as a rule, on unrelated legislation. The majority party typically passes the rule, but with a razor-thin majority, the Republicans could only afford one defection during floor votes. The opposition to the tariff language came from Republican Representatives Kevin Kiley of California, Thomas Massie of Kentucky, and Don Bacon of Nebraska.

This development follows a previous ban on resolutions disapproving of the tariffs, which expired in January. Democrats had planned to force a vote on terminating Trump's tariffs on Canada this week. The tariffs, imposed under Trump's emergency powers, targeted goods from Canada, Mexico, and China, accusing them of not adequately addressing the flow of fentanyl and undocumented migrants into the United States. Canadian goods compliant with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement are exempt, but Trump has threatened additional levies against Canada.

The Senate has twice voted to block Trump from imposing tariffs on Canada, with four Republicans joining the Democrats. However, these votes carry limited weight due to the president's veto power. Both chambers would need a two-thirds majority to overturn a presidential veto, which is highly unlikely. The Supreme Court's stance on Trump's unilateral tariff authority is also uncertain, with a decision expected before its summer recess.

House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed the rationale for extending the tariff protection until July, allowing the Supreme Court to rule on the case. Despite criticism from GOP members, Johnson remained optimistic about the outcome. The leadership's pressure on members to align with the procedural vote further underscores the complex dynamics within the Republican Party.