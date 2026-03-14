Hottest 100 of 2025: Olivia Dean Takes #1! Top Songs Revealed! (2026)

Get ready for a musical journey through the hottest tunes of 2025! This year's triple j Hottest 100 countdown is a celebration of the songs that made our lives more vibrant and memorable. From the soulful melodies of Olivia Dean to the groovy beats of Tame Impala, the list is a testament to the incredible diversity of music that emerged in the past year. But here's where it gets controversial... Prepare to dive into the top 10, where we'll explore the unique stories and reasons behind each song's popularity. So, let's kick things off with a bang and uncover the music that truly defined 2025!

Hottest 100 of 2025: Olivia Dean Takes #1! Top Songs Revealed! (2026)

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