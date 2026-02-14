Horse Racing Tips: Warwick's Wednesday Trixie - 12/1 Punt to Watch (2026)

Ready to dive into the thrilling world of horse racing? Wednesday’s Warwick races are heating up with a 12/1 punt that’s turning heads—but is it a sure bet or a risky gamble? Let’s break it down in a way that even beginners can follow, while seasoned punters might uncover a few surprises. And this is the part most people miss: understanding the strategy behind a trixie bet could be the key to maximizing your returns. But here’s where it gets controversial—do these selections truly stack up, or are there hidden pitfalls waiting to trip you up? Let’s find out.

Paddy’s Warwick Trixie Picks: A Closer Look

If you’re new to horse racing, a trixie is a type of bet that combines three selections into four separate bets—three doubles and one treble. It’s a popular choice for those looking to spread their risk while aiming for a decent payout. Curious about how it works? Click here to learn more.

Now, let’s dive into Paddy’s picks for Warwick, where each race brings its own set of challenges and opportunities.

13:22 – A Good Yomp

This race looks tricky at first glance, but A Good Yomp could be the one to watch. After a gutsy win at Huntingdon last month, this horse is aiming to make it 2-2 in a hood. But here's the twist: Wistmans Prince is still unexposed and could pose a serious threat, especially after a clear run at Hereford until a fall at the last hurdle. Then there's Following Chapter, who might improve with the longer trip, and a few handicap newcomers like Madajovy from Dan Skelton's yard. Who's your money on?

13:52 – Pescatorious

In this race, Bobbi's Beauty is a triple chase winner returning to a longer trip, and Cornish Comedy showed promise on his chase debut at Hereford. But the real question is: Can Pescatorious continue his winning streak? After a dominant performance at Market Rasen, he's the favorite here, but The Grey Man and Northern Air could surprise if they adapt to the new discipline. Is Pescatorious a safe bet, or is there an underdog waiting to steal the show?

14:52 – Stick With Me Sam (NAP)

Our final pick is Stick With Me Sam, who delivered an emphatic win at Hexham three weeks ago. With a revised mark, he looks well-placed to repeat that success. But don't count out Youdecide, making his chase debut for Ben Pauling, or Hawk Stone, who could shine if he adapts to the new discipline. And let's not forget El Rojo Grande, who's been in solid form lately. Is Stick With Me Sam the obvious choice, or is there a dark horse in this field?

Warwick Each-way Trixie Recap

All odds are up-to-date at the time of publishing but may change, so check our snazzy widgets for the latest.

Controversial Question: Are These Picks Too Safe?

While these selections have strong credentials, some might argue they’re playing it too safe. Do you agree, or do you think Paddy’s picks are spot-on? Let us know in the comments—we’d love to hear your take!

Final Thought: Horse racing is as much about strategy as it is about luck. Whether you’re backing these picks or going against the grain, remember to gamble responsibly. Here’s everything you need to know.