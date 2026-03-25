Horse Racing Tips: Friday’s shouts feature a 4/1 flutter at WOLVERHAMPTON (2026)

Ready to take a gamble on Friday’s races? Here’s a bold prediction: Luna Beaux at 15:52 might just be your ticket to a 4/1 win at Wolverhampton. But here’s where it gets controversial—while the Timeform experts are backing her after her recent course victory, some punters argue that the penalty she’s carrying could be her downfall. Will she prove them wrong? Only time will tell.

Below, we’ve dissected every race at Wolverhampton, offering insights that even beginners can follow. And this is the part most people miss—we’ve also included a few dark horses that could surprise everyone. Let’s dive in!

Timeform’s Wolverhampton Racing Tips

13:12 – Albert Cee (https://www.paddypower.com/horse-racing/wolverhampton/6f-hcap-2026-02-06/35226817.1312)

Albert Cee has been a revelation since his wind operation, finally capitalizing on a reduced mark at Southwell two weeks ago. With a 2 lb higher mark, he’s still well-treated and looks poised for another win. Nacho Nacho Nacho showed impressive speed over seven furlongs here last time and could thrive over the shorter distance, while Cargin Bhui’s recent Newcastle performance makes him a strong contender.

13:42 – Correspondence (https://www.paddypower.com/horse-racing/wolverhampton/6f-nov-stks-2026-02-06/35226817.1342)

This novice race is tricky, but Tony Carroll’s Correspondence stands out. Despite finishing eighth at Chelmsford City last month, he showed plenty of promise before tiring. With improvement expected, he’s our pick. Raveena, despite a recent flop, has the form to challenge, while Mr Dreamseller and Cerelia shouldn’t be overlooked.

14:12 – Mintana (https://www.paddypower.com/horse-racing/wolverhampton/7f-class-stks-2026-02-06/35226817.1412)

Mintana bounced back with a strong second-place finish over six furlongs here recently. Returning to seven furlongs, she’s a solid choice. Woodrafff, despite inconsistency, showed improvement at Southwell, while My Boy Jack, back in headgear, could surprise with a step up in trip.

14:42 – Von Krolock (https://www.paddypower.com/horse-racing/wolverhampton/7f-class-stks-2026-02-06/35226817.1442)

Von Krolock hasn’t built on his November win, but this drop in grade could be the turning point. With cheekpieces reapplied, he’s worth another chance. Star of Atlantis, despite recent inconsistency, is capable at this level, while Hannah’s Return and Homer Stokes could fight for minor placings.

15:17 – Poke The Bear (https://www.paddypower.com/horse-racing/wolverhampton/7f-hcap-2026-02-06/35226817.1517)

Poke The Bear is in top form after back-to-back wins at Lingfield, including a career-best effort last week. Despite a penalty, he’s fancied to complete a hat-trick. Fistral Beach, just denied here recently, is a danger, while Royal Jet, back in a handicap, should be competitive.

15:52 – Luna Beaux (https://www.paddypower.com/horse-racing/wolverhampton/7f-hcap-2026-02-06/35226817.1552)

Luna Beaux impressed with a dominant win here 10 days ago, drawing clear in the closing stages. Despite a penalty, she’s hard to oppose. Madman, another recent winner, is the main danger, with Tafah, Lion of Mali, and Watchdog also respected.

16:22 – Ribble Vibe (https://www.paddypower.com/horse-racing/wolverhampton/2m-hcap-2026-02-06/35226817.1622)

Ribble Vibe, a course and distance winner in December, ran well in a higher grade at Newcastle recently. With low mileage and a strong all-weather record, he’s our pick. Brasil Power, in good form with back-to-back wins, is a threat, along with Sax Appeal in this competitive handicap.

16:52 – Shrimp Shady (https://www.paddypower.com/horse-racing/wolverhampton/1m4f-hcap-2026-02-06/35226817.1652)

Shrimp Shady’s recent Kempton run was disappointing, but his Lingfield second suggests he’s capable of better. Worth another chance, especially with the Andrew Balding stable in good form. Rastnet, a low-mileage course winner, is another to consider, along with Storm Catcher and Pride of Donegal.

All prices are up to date, and odds are accurate at the time of publishing but subject to change.

Thought-Provoking Question: With Luna Beaux carrying a penalty, do you think she’s still a safe bet, or is there a dark horse in the field that could upset the odds? Share your thoughts in the comments below!