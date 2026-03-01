Horse Massage Scam: Welsh Government Logo Misused on Fake Diplomas (2026)

A shocking revelation has come to light, exposing a company's unethical practices and the Welsh government's firm response. The scandal involves a business selling fraudulent diplomas for equine massage therapy, complete with the Welsh government's official logo.

This is just one of six instances where companies have been caught misusing the government's iconic dragon logo. The government has taken swift action, sending cease and desist letters to put a stop to this unauthorized use.

But here's where it gets controversial: the government is keeping the names of these companies under wraps, leaving the public in the dark about the extent of this issue. And this is the part most people miss: the logo has been misused in various ways, from fake diplomas to Instagram accounts and even job applications.

In 2022, a company teaching horse massage therapy was found to be issuing fake diplomas with the logo. The Welsh government and the genuine awarding body stepped in, ordering learners to destroy their certificates. Three other companies were caught selling fake diplomas with the logo in 2020, and three Instagram accounts were removed for misuse in 2022.

A job applicant even tried to use a fake certificate with the logo to demonstrate pool supervision skills, but was caught and ordered to destroy it. In 2023 and 2024, more companies were warned for unauthorized use, with one website taken down.

The Welsh government's spokesperson emphasized the importance of trust in government-branded information and their commitment to taking action against improper use. The logo, introduced in 2011, is meant for significant government-backed schemes and publications.

The guidelines state that the logo, a dragon and bilingual title, must remain unchanged in its fixed relationship. It can only be displayed in black or white.

Over the last five years, there have been eight cases of unauthorized use, including a company selling embroidered ministerial dragon images. This raises questions about the effectiveness of logo protection and the potential for further misuse.

What are your thoughts on this issue? Do you think the government is doing enough to protect its brand, or should they be more transparent about these incidents? Feel free to share your opinions in the comments below!