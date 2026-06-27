Horror Website Shake-Up: Dread Central Acquired by Bloody Disgusting's Brad Miska (2026)

The horror genre is about to get a jolt of new energy! Brad Miska, the co-founder of Bloody Disgusting, is making a bold move by acquiring Dread Central, a website that has been a staple in the horror community for nearly two decades. But this isn't just any acquisition; it's a strategic move that could shake up the industry and bring fresh perspectives to the table. Miska's return to the horror scene as the owner of Dread Central is a fascinating development, especially considering his past as a key figure in the success of the Terrifier movies.

Miska's journey in the horror world began with Bloody Disgusting, which he co-founded in 2001. The website quickly became a go-to source for horror enthusiasts, covering everything from movies and TV shows to culture and fan interactions. However, the site faced financial challenges, and in 2016, the then-editor-in-chief Steve Barton launched a Kickstarter campaign to keep the lights on. Epic Pictures eventually bought the site in 2017, but Miska's involvement didn't end there.

Now, Miska is back in the game with Be Afraid Media, an independent horror media company he co-founded with siblings Heather and Peter Luttrell. This new venture marks a significant shift, as Be Afraid has acquired Dread Central, a website that has been struggling to find its financial footing. The acquisition is a strategic move, as it allows Miska to expand his reach and accessibility while preserving the integrity and independence that horror fans value.

Be Afraid Media is not just acquiring Dread Central; it's also taking over DreadTV, a leading FAST horror channel, and entering into a multi-year streaming distribution agreement with Epic. This means that the company will have a significant presence in the horror ecosystem, reaching an audience of over 16 million fans across various platforms. The move is a bold statement, as it positions Be Afraid as a major player in the horror genre, with the potential to shape the future of horror media.

Miska's return to the horror scene is a fascinating development, especially considering his past as a key figure in the success of the Terrifier movies. His new venture, Be Afraid Media, is set to make waves in the industry, and the horror community is eagerly awaiting to see what the future holds. But here's where it gets controversial... will Miska's new venture be able to live up to the legacy of Bloody Disgusting and Dread Central? And this is the part most people miss... the acquisition of Dread Central by Be Afraid Media could be a game-changer for the horror genre, but it also raises questions about the future of independent horror media.

As the horror genre continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how Miska's new venture shapes the future of horror media. Will Be Afraid Media be able to capture the essence of Bloody Disgusting and Dread Central, or will it take a different approach? Only time will tell. But one thing is for sure: the horror community is in for an exciting ride!