Hornets vs Clippers Prediction & Preview (Jan 12, 2026) | NBA Game Day! (2026)

Get ready for an electrifying basketball showdown between the Charlotte Hornets and the Los Angeles Clippers on January 12, 2026! With both teams eager to prove their mettle, this game promises to be a thrilling spectacle. But here's where it gets controversial: the Hornets, currently sitting at 14-25 in the Eastern Conference, are on a three-game road win streak, while the Clippers, 15-23 in the Western Conference, are looking to bounce back after a recent slump. Will the Hornets extend their winning streak, or will the Clippers find their footing? Let's dive into the details and find out!

The Clippers, playing on their home court, have a solid 9-9 record. However, they've been outscored by 1.7 points per game, allowing 113.6 points. The Hornets, on the other hand, are 7-13 on the road, but they're a force to be reckoned with, boasting a strong offensive rebound game with 12.1 rebounds per game, led by Grant Williams, who averages 4.0 rebounds. The Hornets also have a slight edge in points per game, averaging 116.3, which is 2.7 more than the Clippers allow.

This isn't the first time these teams have faced off this season. The Clippers emerged victorious in their last matchup, winning 131-116 on November 22. James Harden, a key player for the Clippers, scored an impressive 55 points. But the Hornets have some top performers of their own, with Miles Bridges averaging 19.7 points and LaMelo Ball averaging 4.3 made 3-pointers in the last 10 games.

In the last 10 games, the Clippers have been on a roll, with an 8-2 record. They've averaged 115.6 points, 38.2 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 8.9 steals, and 6.3 blocks per game, while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged a respectable 106.9 points per game. Meanwhile, the Hornets have also been consistent, with a 5-5 record in their last 10 games. They've averaged 119.9 points, 48.1 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 5.9 steals, and 4.3 blocks per game, shooting 46.9% from the field, and their opponents have averaged 109.3 points.

Unfortunately, both teams are dealing with injuries. The Clippers have Bradley Beal out for the season due to a hip injury, Derrick Jones Jr. out with a knee injury, and Bogdan Bogdanovic out with a hamstring injury. The Hornets, on the other hand, have Mason Plumlee out with a groin injury and Pat Connaughton out due to illness.

So, who will come out on top in this high-stakes game? Will the Hornets continue their winning streak, or will the Clippers find their rhythm and turn the tide? It's anyone's game, and with both teams showing impressive form, this one is sure to be a thrilling contest. Don't miss out on the action! But remember, in the world of basketball, anything can happen, and that's what makes it so captivating. So, get ready to cheer, and let's see who comes out on top in this Hornets vs. Clippers showdown!