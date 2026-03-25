The Charlotte Hornets are on fire! In a thrilling victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, the Hornets not only secured a win but also surpassed their entire victory count from the previous season. It's an incredible turnaround for a team that finished with a disappointing 19-62 record last year.

Brandon Miller, Moussa Diabate, and Miles Bridges led the charge, with Miller dropping 26 points and Diabate grabbing an impressive 20 rebounds. LaMelo Ball also contributed 16 points to the team's success. But here's where it gets controversial: Diabate's performance was so dominant that he shot 9 out of 10 from the field on the first night of a back-to-back game!

Despite Jaren Jackson Jr.'s 26-point effort for Memphis, the Grizzlies couldn't keep up with the Hornets' momentum. With a four-game losing streak, the Grizzlies now sit at 18-27, and they'll have to manage without star guard Ja Morant for at least three weeks due to a left elbow injury.

The Hornets' dominance was evident from the start, as they took an early 36-28 lead in the first quarter, thanks to Miller's hot hand. They maintained their lead throughout the game, with a comfortable 62-55 advantage at halftime and a commanding 9-75 edge after the third quarter.

So, what's next for these revitalized Hornets? They'll face the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night, looking to continue their winning streak. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies will try to bounce back against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.

And this is the part most people miss: the Hornets' success isn't just about individual performances. It's a testament to the team's collective effort and growth. With a new season, they've shown that they're a force to be reckoned with.

What do you think? Is this Hornets team a genuine contender, or is their success a flash in the pan? Let's discuss in the comments!