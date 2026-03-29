Honor Power 2 vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Camera Design Comparison & First Look! (2026)

Hold on to your hats, tech enthusiasts, because Honor Power 2 is about to make a splash, and its design is turning heads! It seems the upcoming phone is taking a page right out of Apple's playbook, sporting a camera design that bears a striking resemblance to the yet-to-be-released iPhone 17 Pro Max. But is this a case of inspiration, or something more? Let's dive in.

Honor has given us a sneak peek with its official launch teaser, and the camera setup is the star of the show. Picture this: a super-sized, wide, rectangular camera bump stretching across the back of the phone. Inside, you'll find three lenses arranged in a triangular formation, just like the iPhone 17 Pro Max. But here's where it gets interesting: Honor Power 2 boasts a giant telephoto sensor, potentially even bigger than what Apple's flagship will offer.

And the differences don't stop there. While the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to feature a circular LED flash, the Power 2 opts for a pill-shaped LED flash, accompanied by a sleek grille line. This design element, bathed in a glowing golden shade, further emphasizes the Power tag.

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Color us intrigued! The Honor Power 2 seems to be mirroring the iPhone 17 Pro Max's Bright Orange color, complete with a similar gradient effect. Could this be a hint that the Power 2 aims to deliver performance that rivals, or even surpasses, flagship phones?

But the design story doesn't end with orange. The Power 2 will also be available in White and Black. The White version features a marble-like pattern for a fashionable, shiny look, while the Black option offers a matte finish with a rugged texture.

At the bottom, you'll find the HONOR branding in a gold shade, playing with light and shadow. The overall design is a significant upgrade from the first-generation device, which had a more basic appearance.

So, what do you think? Is the Honor Power 2's design a clever homage to the iPhone 17 Pro Max, or a bold statement of its own? Will its specs live up to the flagship-like appearance? Share your thoughts in the comments below – I'm eager to hear what you think!