Honda WN7: The Electric Bike Revolutionizing Motorcycling (2026)

Get ready to be blown away by Honda's latest masterpiece, the WN7 - a game-changer that's set to revolutionize the world of motorcycling. This electric bike is not just a trendsetter; it's a category disruptor, and its recent accolades are a testament to its potential.

The WN7's Rise to Prominence

Honda, the undisputed leader in the moto industry, has always been a trailblazer. Their first full-size electric bike, the WN7, has been making waves since its debut at the EICMA moto show in Milan. And now, it's won the prestigious iF Design Gold Award, solidifying its status as a potential game-changer for electric motos.

What's so special about this bike? Well, personally, I think it's a perfect blend of innovative design and powerful performance. The WN7 boasts a liquid-cooled motor with impressive specs: 50kW peak power and 100Nm torque. That's equivalent to a 600cc gas bike, but with the torque of a 1,000cc motorcycle! And it doesn't stop there; the bike's unique features, like the frameless chassis and braking modes, offer a riding experience unlike any other.

Design Excellence

The WN7's design is a masterpiece in itself. It seamlessly combines classic motorbike aesthetics with a bold electric identity. The battery case, which forms part of the frame, and the centrally located power unit contribute to a sleek and agile profile. This design not only reduces weight but also enhances flexibility, resulting in a bike that's as visually appealing as it is efficient.

A New Riding Experience

One of the most intriguing aspects of the WN7 is its braking modes. Honda's Deceleration Selector allows riders to customize their deceleration, offering a unique gliding sensation. This feature, in my opinion, elevates the riding experience, providing a smooth and controlled ride that's distinct from traditional ICE motorcycles.

Global Recognition

The WN7's success isn't just limited to its design. It has already won the Red Dot Design Award as a concept bike, and now the iF Product Design Award, which dates back to 1954. These honors highlight the bike's global appeal and its potential to reshape the moto industry.

Availability and Pricing

Unfortunately, the WN7 is currently only available in Europe, with a price tag of £12,999 (approximately $17,500). Honda cites the limited charging infrastructure in the US as the main reason for its absence there. However, with the WN7's success, I believe it's only a matter of time before it makes its way to other markets.

Final Thoughts

The Honda WN7 is more than just an electric bike; it's a symbol of progress and innovation in the moto industry. Its design, performance, and unique features make it a true game-changer. As we look towards the future of motorcycling, the WN7 stands as a shining example of what's possible when innovation meets classic design. It's an exciting time for gearheads, and I, for one, can't wait to see what's next!