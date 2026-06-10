Honda's GB350S Gets a Stunning Retro Makeover! (2026)

Retro motorcycles are having a moment, and Honda’s beloved entry-level GB350S is leading the charge—especially in its jaw-dropping new makeover. But here’s where it gets controversial: while this bike is a bestseller in the UK, it remains frustratingly elusive for riders in the US. Dubbed the “Candy Toffee Apple Red Metallic,” this custom edition from Doble Motorcycles is a feast for the eyes, blending classic charm with a bold, modern twist. And this is the part most people miss: it’s not just about the looks. This bike packs more power and tech than you’d expect for its price tag, making it a standout in the retro-styled category.

Small-displacement, retro-inspired motorcycles are undeniably trending, and Honda’s GB350S is at the forefront—at least across the pond. In the UK, it’s not only the bestselling modern classic but also earned the title of best A2 bike of 2025 from Visordown. While the standard model is already a head-turner, Doble Motorcycles has taken it to the next level with a one-of-a-kind custom edition that’s as delicious as its name suggests.

For those familiar with Doble Motorcycles, this bespoke creation for a lucky customer (price undisclosed) is no surprise. The Surrey-based shop is renowned for collaborating with top designers and paint shops to craft unique revisions. Last fall, they teamed up with the legendary Guy Willison to revamp the Honda CB1000 Hornet. This time, they’ve enlisted Nottingham’s Dream Machine to transform the GB350S’s fuel tank, resulting in a stunning metallic red finish complemented by a toffee-toned leather seat—the perfect pairing that inspired the bike’s mouthwatering name.

But is this customization overkill, or the ultimate expression of retro style? Let’s dive in. The bike’s classic appeal is already anchored by its Universal Japanese Motorcycle silhouette, featuring a retro round headlight, gauges, mirrors, and a timeless teardrop-shaped tank. These throwback touches are enhanced by modern upgrades, including an air-cooled 348cc single-cylinder engine delivering 21 horsepower and 21 ft-lbs of torque. Rider-friendly features like an assist/slipper clutch, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), full LED lighting, and ABS make it as approachable as it is stylish.

With a starting price of £3,999 (just under $5,500 USD), this bike offers impressive value. However, for American enthusiasts, it remains a tantalizing dream—much like the standard edition, which has yet to cross the Atlantic. In the meantime, Honda’s SCL500 scrambler offers a more subdued but equally charming alternative, though it comes in only one color: black.

So, what do you think? Is the GB350S’s custom makeover a masterpiece or a missed opportunity? Share your thoughts in the comments—we’d love to hear your take on this retro revival!