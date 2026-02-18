HomeBoost: Lower Your Utility Bills with an App (2026)

HomeBoost's app revolutionizes utility bill savings. It empowers homeowners to take control of their energy consumption through a simple, affordable, and accessible process. The app's innovative features include a BoostBox kit with an infrared camera and blacklight, guiding users to identify energy leaks and upgrade opportunities. This approach is more cost-effective and efficient than traditional audits, often biased towards selling upgrades. HomeBoost's unique value proposition lies in its ability to connect consumers, utilities, and contractors, fostering a collaborative environment for climate improvement. By offering a professional app version and a contractor referral system, HomeBoost aims to make sustainable living more accessible and impactful.