Home Bargains Store Expansion: Bigger Store & Garden Centre Coming to Dungannon (2026)

Imagine a brand-new Home Bargains store that’s not just an upgrade, but a complete transformation. The upcoming location at the Oaks Shopping Centre in Dungannon is set to be over twice the size of the existing outlet, and it will feature an exciting new garden centre as well. Recent developments have moved these ambitious plans closer to reality, as planning officials from Mid Ulster have confirmed that a Sewer Adoption Agreement is unnecessary for this project.

This particular agreement only pertains to multi-unit developments, so it does not apply here, paving the way for significant enhancements to the retail unit alongside the addition of the garden centre. Although approval for these improvements was granted back in June, the Sewer Adoption Agreement had been a hurdle until it was addressed during a Planning meeting on January 6.

At this meeting, Councillor Deirdre Varsani from Sinn Féin proposed the removal of the agreement, which was seconded by Councillor Clement Cuthbertson from the Democratic Unionist Party.

In their report from June, Mid Ulster District Council planning officers provided details about the proposal. They stated, "This project involves expanding the long-standing Home Bargains store, increasing its size from 1,040 square meters to a substantial 2,183 square meters, along with a garden centre covering 760 square meters."

The expansion will extend the store westward into what is currently an unused brownfield site while keeping the north, east, and west sides of the existing building unchanged. Customers will continue to use the current vehicular access to the Oaks Centre, as well as the existing parking facilities. The service yard will see a slight adjustment in its access point from Dunlea Vale, moving a bit to the west.

According to the submitted retail assessment, the applicant has highlighted numerous economic benefits associated with this development. These include a £3.5 million investment, the preservation of existing retail jobs, the creation of 80 construction jobs, a substantial increase in local tax revenues, and the revitalization of a neglected brownfield area.

Moreover, it has been confirmed that the new development will not negatively impact the amenities of nearby properties, and importantly, there have been no objections raised against it.

Stay tuned for more updates, as this project promises to bring significant change and improvement to the local shopping experience!