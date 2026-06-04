Home Bargains Expansion: New Stores & HUGE Growth! (2024/2025) (2026)

Get ready for a shopping revolution! Home Bargains is on a mission to bring its unbeatable deals to even more neighborhoods, and they’ve just unveiled 18 brand-new store locations across the UK—with a tantalizing promise of ‘more to come.’ But here’s where it gets exciting: this expansion isn’t just about growth; it’s a direct response to the retailer’s skyrocketing success last year, where sales didn’t just rise—they soared. And this is the part most people miss: Home Bargains isn’t just opening stores; they’re strategically positioning themselves to meet the surging demand that helped boost their revenue by a whopping 7.9%, from £4.2 billion to £4.5 billion annually. But is this rapid expansion sustainable, or are they growing too fast? Let’s dive in.

A key driver behind Home Bargains’ triumph has been their aggressive push to open additional outlets, a strategy they’re doubling down on. By 2026, they aim to continue this momentum, with plans to expand their retail footprint to a staggering 800 to 1,000 stores. As of June 30, 2025, they already operate 632 locations across the UK, and with the new additions, they’re well on their way. Among the latest locations are Shipley, Coalville, Sunderland, and Inverness—each chosen to fill gaps in their nationwide coverage. But it’s not just about stores; Home Bargains is also investing in infrastructure, like their Doncaster Distribution Centre, and celebrating milestones, including their 50th anniversary this year. Is this a golden age for discount retailers, or are they setting themselves up for a future challenge?

In a heartfelt statement, the company thanked customers, suppliers, and their dedicated teams for their unwavering support. But here’s the controversial question: As Home Bargains expands, will they maintain the quality and value that made them a household name, or will rapid growth dilute their brand? Share your thoughts below—we’d love to hear your take!

Here’s the full list of the 18 newest Home Bargains stores, each poised to bring affordability and convenience to communities far and wide:

Shipley

Coalville

Houghton-Le-Spring

Sunderland

Newport West

Cardigan

Aye

Carrickfergus

Ballymena

Enniskillen

Watford

Whitburn

Camborne Redruth

Arbroath

Hampstead Valley

Oswaldthistle

Borehamwood

Inverness

Whether you’re a loyal shopper or a curious observer, one thing’s clear: Home Bargains is reshaping the retail landscape, one store at a time. But will their ambitious plans pay off, or are they biting off more than they can chew? Let us know what you think in the comments!