Home Alone-Style Booby Traps: UK Drug Dealer's Wild Setup Explained (2026)

Imagine a real-life version of the classic film Home Alone, but instead of a clever kid protecting his house from bumbling burglars, it’s a drug dealer rigging properties with dangerous booby traps to keep intruders at bay. This is the bizarre and alarming story of Ian Claughton, a 60-year-old man from Barnsley, who has been sentenced to seven years in prison for his involvement in the cannabis trade and the creation of elaborate traps that left an entire community on edge. But here’s where it gets even more shocking: his methods were so extreme that they required a bomb squad to intervene, and this is the part most people miss—his inspiration came straight from a beloved Christmas movie.

Claughton and his ex-wife, Lesley, were found guilty in November after a trial at Doncaster Crown Court. Lesley received a 21-month suspended sentence, but Ian’s role in the operation was deemed far more severe. The pair were accused of growing and supplying cannabis from three properties in Grimethorpe, a quiet village near Barnsley, South Yorkshire. However, it wasn’t just their drug trade that caught the attention of authorities—it was the lengths they went to protect their illicit business.

During the trial, prosecutors revealed that the couple had ‘heavily fortified’ their homes with devices reminiscent of Kevin McCallister’s ingenious traps in Home Alone. These included modified crow scarers, fishing wire, stun guns, and even a homemade flamethrower. Prosecutor Helen Chapman noted, ‘If you’re thinking this sounds like Home Alone, you’d be right. Ian Claughton himself admitted that was his inspiration.’ But is it ever justifiable to turn your home into a potential death trap, even if you claim it’s for self-defense?

Claughton, who was convicted of firearms, criminal property, and explosives charges, insisted he never intended to harm anyone. Yet, a sign outside his workshop ominously warned intruders to ‘prepare and get themselves measured up for their own coffin.’ He claimed the flamethrower was merely for ‘wow’ factor during Bonfire Night, but the court wasn’t convinced. And this is the part most people miss: the line between self-protection and reckless endangerment is blurrier than it seems.

The couple’s downfall began when UK Border Force intercepted parcels from China addressed to Lesley, containing imitation firearms. This led to police raids on their properties in May 2024, during which 130 nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution. Inside, officers discovered not only the booby traps but also ‘an enormous amount of cash’—including £27,000 stitched into a sofa—alongside weapons like a crossbow, knives, and large quantities of amphetamines hidden in everyday items like a breadbin and a Maltesers chocolate box.

Detective Superintendent Al Burns of the Yorkshire and Humber regional organised crime unit described Claughton as someone with a ‘siege mentality,’ going to ‘unusual and elaborate lengths’ to protect his illegal activities. But here’s the controversial question: Did his extreme measures cross the line from self-defense to public endangerment? While his inspiration from Home Alone might seem almost comical, the reality was far from it. The traps were so sophisticated that military experts were needed to declare the scene safe, causing days of disruption and fear in the community.

‘We hope those affected find reassurance in seeing Claughton and his ex-partner held accountable,’ said Burns. But this case leaves us with a thought-provoking dilemma: Where do we draw the line between protecting our own and putting others at risk? Do you think Claughton’s actions were justified, or did he go too far? Let us know in the comments below.