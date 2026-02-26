ByteDance's AI video generator, Seedance 2.0, faces intense scrutiny from Hollywood. The tool, accessible only in China, enables users to create high-quality videos with simple text prompts. However, its launch has sparked controversy. Hollywood groups claim Seedance 2.0 infringes on copyright by using the likenesses of actors and others without permission. The Motion Picture Association (MPA) has called for ByteDance to cease its infringing activity, emphasizing the disregard for established copyright law. This issue raises questions about the future of the film industry as AI-generated content becomes more prevalent.
Hollywood vs. AI: ByteDance's Seedance 2.0 Faces Copyright Battle (2026)
