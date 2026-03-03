Hollywood Celebs Protest ICE at Golden Globes: Mark Ruffalo, Natasha Lyonne Speak Out (2026)

Hollywood’s boldest stars turned the Golden Globes red carpet into a powerful statement this weekend, but it wasn’t just about the glitz and glamour. Amidst the sequins and smiles, a silent rebellion was brewing—one that dared to challenge the very heart of a controversial government agency. Alongside the usual bowties, pearl necklaces, and diamond earrings, some of the industry’s biggest names pinned their protests to their chests, making a stand against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Actors like Mark Ruffalo, Natasha Lyonne, and comedian Wanda Sykes were among those spotted wearing lapel pins with messages like “ICE OUT” and “BE GOOD.” But these weren’t just fashion statements—they were tributes to Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother tragically killed by an ICE agent earlier this week. And this is the part most people miss: these pins weren’t just about mourning; they were a call to action, a reminder that behind the Hollywood sparkle, real lives are being shattered by policies many deem inhumane.

In an emotional interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ruffalo didn’t hold back. “We’ve got storm troopers running around terrorizing people,” he said, his voice heavy with frustration. “How can we ignore this? We have a leader who claims to be above the law, but where’s the morality in that? Where does that leave us as a nation—as a world?” His words echoed the growing unease many feel about the direction of the country.

The shadow of recent tragedies loomed large over the event. Renee Good’s death in Minneapolis and the fatal shooting of Keith Porter, a 43-year-old L.A. native, on New Year’s Eve by an off-duty ICE agent, were impossible to ignore. Even Jean Smart, a nominee who later won for her role in Hacks, admitted it was hard to focus on the celebration. “Everything feels overshadowed,” she said on the red carpet. “We’re at a turning point. It’s going to take courage—a lot of it—to navigate this.” By the time she took the stage, she’d added a pin to her outfit, a quiet yet powerful act of solidarity.

But here’s where it gets controversial: Sykes, in her interview with Variety, didn’t mince words. “This rogue government needs to be shut down,” she declared. “What they’re doing to people is awful. We can’t just stand by.” Her statement raises a question that divides many: Is ICE’s approach to enforcement crossing the line into state-sanctioned violence, or is it a necessary measure for national security? It’s a debate that’s far from settled, and one that these stars are forcing into the spotlight.

These pins weren’t just spontaneous acts—they were part of a larger, meticulously organized campaign by the ACLU, in partnership with groups like Maremoto, the National Domestic Workers Alliance, Move On, and Working Families Power. The #BEGOOD campaign, as the ACLU explains, is about “reminding us what it means to be good to one another in the face of horror.” It’s a call to be better citizens, neighbors, and allies, even—or especially—when the world feels like it’s falling apart.

The movement didn’t stop at the red carpet. On Saturday, protests erupted in over 500 cities across the country, part of the ICE Out for Good Weekend of Action. Millions marched, holding signs that mirrored the pins seen at the Globes. Leah Greenberg, co-executive director of Indivisible, put it bluntly: “Renee Nicole Good should be alive today. Enough is enough.”

So, here’s the question we’re left with: Can Hollywood’s glitz and glamour truly spark meaningful change, or is it just another fleeting moment in the cycle of outrage? And more importantly, where do you stand? Are these stars overstepping, or are they using their platform exactly as it should be used? Let’s hear it—the comments are open, and the conversation is just getting started.