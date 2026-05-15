Holly Lodge's Four in a Bed Adventure: A North Norfolk B&B's TV Journey (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling journey into the world of hospitality as we dive into the story of Holly Lodge, a bed and breakfast in the picturesque north Norfolk. This charming guesthouse is about to make its television debut on Channel 4's popular show, Four in a Bed, and trust me, it's an experience you won't want to miss!

But here's where it gets controversial... In a week-long competition, B&B owners get to stay at and critique each other's establishments. Holly Lodge, nestled in the historic Thursford site since 2019, will be under the spotlight on March 4th at 5 pm.

The filming, which took place in April 2025, captures the essence of this 18th-century gem and its unique offerings. Elizabeth Goode, the bookings manager, and Barbara Cushing, the manager, share their exhilarating experience.

"It was both nerve-wracking and exhilarating to be part of Four in a Bed," Elizabeth confesses. "We got to showcase our beautiful B&B to a broader audience and learned invaluable lessons from our peers in the industry. It was an incredible journey."

Over two weeks, the dynamic duo traveled across the country, visiting and staying at competing B&Bs. "When the opportunity arose, we couldn't resist," Barbara adds. "It was a privilege to explore other bed and breakfasts and then welcome our competitors to our little piece of paradise in Thursford."

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And this is the part most people miss... The shepherd's hut at Holly Lodge offers a unique accommodation experience, adding to the property's charm. With three guest rooms, including a bridal suite, and three cottages, Holly Lodge has secured an impressive five-star rating from the AA for two years running and is a finalist in the prestigious 2026 Suffolk & Norfolk Tourism Awards.

Four in a Bed, with over 1,000 episodes under its belt since 2010, is a testament to the show's enduring success. Next week, tune in daily at 5 pm to witness the competition unfold, and on March 6th, discover who takes home the crown.

So, will Holly Lodge's charm and hospitality shine through? Watch and decide for yourself! And don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments - is this show a fair representation of the hospitality industry, or does it miss the mark? We'd love to hear your opinions!