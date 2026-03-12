Holden Supercar's Incredible Comeback: From Crash to Racing Glory (2026)

Imagine a high-speed crash so devastating, it leaves a racing car in pieces, its future seemingly over. But what if that car could rise from the ashes, reborn and ready to conquer the track once more? That's exactly what's happened to a Holden Supercar that met a terrifying fate at the 2024 Adelaide 500. This isn't just a story of repair; it's a testament to the resilience of both machine and the team behind it.

The car in question, chassis 888A-050, was piloted by Super2 rookie Reuben Goodall when disaster struck. A high-speed impact at Turn 3 sent the car careening into the wall, its momentum carrying it partially off the track after colliding with barriers at the end of the Turn 4 run-off area. The damage was extensive, forcing a reshuffle within Triple Eight's Super2 program. An ex-Shane van Gisbergen Commodore, upgraded to ZB specification, was brought in to fill the void left by the wrecked chassis.

Ironically, this replacement car, chassis 888A-033, also met a similar fate in Adelaide, succumbing to a mechanical failure during practice with Jackson Walls at the wheel. But here's where it gets fascinating: both these battered chassis have undergone remarkable transformations. After extensive rebuilds, they're set to form the backbone of Matt Stone Racing's 2026 Super2 campaign, with Tommy Smith and Ayrton Hodson taking the wheel. As you read this, they're putting these reborn machines through their paces at Queensland Raceway.

The resurrection of the ex-Goodall car, in particular, was a Herculean effort. Matt Stone, MSR owner, revealed to V8 Sleuth the extent of the work: "It went to Triple Eight and got a lot of components replaced. Essentially, it's a brand-new chassis now. We painted it in December and began assembly on January 1st." Stone's pride is palpable, "It's turned out to be a really beautiful car."

This revival isn't just about the cars; it's about the team's commitment to excellence. Stone highlights their investment in personnel: "With our wildcard program last year, we expanded our staff to ensure we could do things properly. This year, with the Super2 program, we're building on that. Our goal is to have 80% full-time staff at MSR working on the Super2 program, supplemented by contractors – a reversal of the typical ratio in this category. This allows us to attract top-tier engineers and mechanics."

And this is the part most people miss: This dedication to a strong, in-house team is a bold strategy, one that could give MSR a significant edge. Stone's confidence is evident: "Everything is fully staffed and underway."

The story doesn't end there. The other 2025 Triple Eight Super2 car, 888A-039, driven by Ben Gomersall, has found a new home with Alice Buckley Motorsport. Gomersall himself has moved on to Tickford Autosport, while Triple Eight has shifted its focus to its three-pronged Ford main game effort.

This tale of rebirth and strategic team building raises intriguing questions. Can these rebuilt cars compete at the highest level? Will MSR's investment in personnel pay off? And what does this mean for the future of the Super2 category? The 2026 season promises to be thrilling, with these resurrected machines and ambitious teams ready to write a new chapter in racing history. What are your thoughts? Do you think these rebuilt cars can challenge for victory? Let us know in the comments below!