Hoda Kotb's Joy Rides: A New Talk Show with a Twist (2026)

After a Year of Change, Hoda Kotb is Back with an Exciting New Talk Show!

In a surprising twist to her career, Hoda Kotb is set to launch a vibrant new talk show just one year after her departure from NBC's "Today." This fresh venture is not your typical television program; instead, it's a unique creation called "Joy Rides," which will be available exclusively on YouTube.

Teaming up with her wellness company, Joy 101, and the well-known shopping network QVC, Kotb plans to engage in heartfelt conversations with a lineup of notable guests, including familiar faces like TV personality Stacy London and her former co-anchor Savannah Guthrie. The essence of the show revolves around exploring both the personal and professional journeys of her guests during exciting rides.

On January 14, the official Instagram account for Joy 101 shared a teaser that perfectly encapsulates the show’s spirit: "Hop in, @hodakotb is going for a Joy Ride! Where to? Doesn’t matter. The best conversations happen when you’re on the move." The series is set to premiere on January 21, with new episodes releasing every Wednesday on the Joy 101 YouTube channel.

The trailer kicks off with a lively moment featuring Kotb and stylist Stacy London, where Kotb enthusiastically states, "I’m on a bike. I’m ready for a Joy Ride. I’m at a great park in Brooklyn, and I just need someone to ride with. I know who, Stacy London.” This playful introduction sets the tone for what viewers can expect—a mix of fun and insightful dialogue.

Moreover, fans of Kotb will be treated to a special reunion on the show with Guthrie. In a lighthearted exchange, Guthrie asks Kotb, "Why are you here right now?" To which Kotb humorously responds, "Why did I pick you up at the crack of dawn to drive you to work? Because A: I love you. B: This is a little Joy Ride." Guthrie adds to the cheerfulness by commenting on the joy of having Kotb accompany her, remarking, "If you’re in the car, it’s joy. Because I gotta tell you, normally at this hour, joy is in scarce supply."

The trailer continues to tease the depth of the conversations Kotb aims to have, showcasing her thought-provoking questions. For instance, she poignantly asks Peloton instructor Ally Love, "Do you feel like you’re where you’re supposed to be?" In another clip, she challenges London to reflect on past struggles, asking, "What was something that may have been the most difficult thing you’ve ever endured in your life, and what was the lesson you learned from it?"

In a unique twist, "Joy Rides" allows guests to flip the script, asking Kotb questions as well. For example, Guthrie inquires, "Who are you dating?" while London provocatively asks, "Was there ever a moment that you were like, ‘S***. What did I do?'" Additionally, Love challenges Kotb with, "What do you do when you’re, like, truly scared?"

Set to officially launch on Wednesday, January 21, "Joy Rides" promises to offer a refreshing take on the traditional talk show format.

This new endeavor comes at a poignant time, marking the anniversary of Kotb's exit from "Today" in January 2025. She made the decision to leave the show to dedicate more quality time to her children, Haley and Hope, while also pursuing other exciting projects.

Since her departure, she has successfully launched Joy 101, released a motivational book titled "Jump and Find Joy," and frequently returned to make guest appearances on "Today." Just recently, on January 12, Kotb made a surprise visit alongside Kathie Lee Gifford to celebrate Sheinelle Jones’s first day as Jenna Bush Hager’s new co-host on the fourth hour of "Today."

As we look forward to this new chapter in Hoda Kotb's career, what are your thoughts on her transition from mainstream television to a more personalized streaming format? Do you believe she'll be able to maintain her charm and connection with the audience? Share your opinions below!