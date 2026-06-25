Hobart Cup Controversy: Race Run 37 Metres Short - What Happened? (2026)

The Hobart Cup result is under scrutiny after a crucial error was discovered in the Elwick course. The race, a prestigious event in Tasmania's thoroughbred racing calendar, was found to have been run almost 40 meters short of the advertised distance. This discrepancy has sparked an investigation by TasRacing, the governing body for racing in Tasmania, and has raised questions about the integrity of the race.

The error occurred due to the starting position barriers not being placed correctly within the starting chute. As a result, the 2,400-meter race was completed 37 meters shorter than advertised, prompting an inquiry and a referral to the Tasmanian Racing Integrity Commissioner. Despite the controversy, the race was won by the long-shot favorite, Blonde Star, who set a new Elwick track record over 2,400 meters.

The trainer of the runner-up, Distrustful Award, Peter Luttrell, expressed his disbelief at the track record, given the wet conditions and the track's rating. Luttrell believes that his horse would have finished stronger if the race had been run at the correct distance, and he is considering legal action against TasRacing for the difference in prize money. The Hobart Cup is a significant event, and Luttrell feels that the blunder has marred the prestige of winning the hometown cup.

TasRacing has acknowledged the error and promised to provide further details on the steps it will take to prevent such an incident from occurring again. The race result will stand, but the controversy has left a sour taste, and the racing community is left to ponder the implications of this unexpected turn of events.

Hobart Cup Controversy: Race Run 37 Metres Short - What Happened? (2026)

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