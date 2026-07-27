Historic Victory for Sol Legare & Scanlonville: National Recognition for Black History Sites (2026)

The road to historical recognition is a long and winding one, but for two Lowcountry communities, it's a journey that's finally nearing its destination. The Sol Legare School and the Scanlonville Cemetery are on the cusp of being officially listed on the National Register of Historic Places, a significant milestone in their preservation efforts.

A Community's Pride and a Historical Landmark

The Sol Legare community center, an 80-year-old building that has served as an elementary school, vocational school, and community daycare, is a testament to the community's rich history. During the era of segregation, it provided education to Black children from kindergarten through ninth grade. Now, the community is advocating for its protection and recognition. By adding the community center to the National Register, they hope to establish Sol Legare Road as a historic district, ensuring the landmark's preservation and providing a sense of pride for the residents.

Preserving the Stories of the Past

The Scanlonville community is also making strides in preserving their history. The Scanlonville Cemetery, established in 1868 by freedman Robert Scanlon, holds the remains of over 40 marked graves, with experts estimating that there may be over 1,000 people buried there. Despite facing challenges, including a court battle that almost disturbed the graves, the community's efforts have been supported by grants for underrepresented communities. The cemetery's nomination, which met all the criteria, was previously denied due to the community's lack of ownership at the time. Now, with renewed efforts, it is one step closer to becoming a historic site.

A Historical Legacy

The National Register of Historic Places is a prestigious recognition, and the process of getting there has been a collaborative effort. The Gullah Geechee Heritage Preservation project has played a crucial role in supporting the research and nomination process, ensuring that the rich history of the Lowcountry, particularly its Black history, is not forgotten. The inclusion of these sites on the register would not only preserve the past but also educate future generations about the struggles and triumphs of these communities.

A Call to Action

The South Carolina State Board of Review for the National Register of Historic Places will make a decision on Friday, a pivotal moment for these communities. If approved, the nominations will move forward to the National Park Service, where a final decision will be made within 45 days. The process has been a testament to the power of community advocacy and the importance of preserving historical sites.

As these communities eagerly await the outcome, they are reminded of the profound impact of their history. The stories of Sol Legare and Scanlonville are not just about the past; they are about the resilience, perseverance, and courage that have shaped these communities and continue to inspire. The National Register of Historic Places recognition would be a significant step in honoring and safeguarding these legacies for generations to come.