Historic Corton Tower Mill Gets New Windows to Preserve Its Legacy (2026)

A historic tower mill, Corton Mill, is about to undergo a significant transformation with the installation of new windows. This Grade II listed building, dating back to 1837, has a rich and fascinating history. Once a functioning mill, it stopped its operations in 1906 and has since been through various transformations, including a controversial period as an observation post during World War II.

But here's where it gets interesting: the mill was converted into a private residence in the 1990s, and now, to preserve its special architectural interest, new windows are being proposed.

The tower, standing at an impressive 64 feet, has seen its fair share of changes. Originally six floors, it was reduced by one floor when the mill was dismantled in the early 20th century. During this time, a new staircase was installed, and the tower took on a new life as both a residence and a cobbler's shop.

And this is the part most people miss: the current owners, Mr. and Mrs. R Reeve, have applied for listed building consent to replace eight windows in the tower. The reason? The existing windows, made from stained softwood, have failed due to poor-quality timber and the challenges of external maintenance.

The proposed high-performance double-glazed units and draft stripping will not only enhance the thermal efficiency of this exposed building but also ensure its preservation for future generations. However, accessing these windows for replacement is a complex task, requiring extensive scaffolding.

With no objections raised, the scheme has been recommended for approval. The council's case officer believes the proposal will preserve the significance of this historic building.

So, what do you think? Is this a necessary step to preserve the mill's heritage, or could it alter the building's character? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!