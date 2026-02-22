The City of Milwaukee is offering a rare redevelopment opportunity on the Lower East Side, selling a historic building with a rich past. The three-story, 4,018-square-foot brick building at 1115-1117 E. Brady St. is available for $280,000. The city is accepting bids through a request-for-proposals process. Since 2000, the building has been known for its first-floor tenant, Dragonfly Vintage Goods and Gifts, which closed in 2016 after a 25-year run. The building's upper floors contain two apartments, but they have long been vacant. The property was constructed in 1888 for Ignatz Trzebiatowski, an excellent example of the district's fine, 1880s vintage commercial architecture. The building is part of the locally designated Brady Street Historic District, which will require any future owner to apply to the Historic Preservation Commission for exterior modifications. The Department of City Development is requiring any buyer to maintain the property as fully taxable and with an active first-floor storefront. Suggested uses include retail establishments, hardware store, deli, grocery store, art collective, arts and crafts, custard, bike shop, optical, yoga studio, and restaurant. Bids are due March 23. The last time the city sold a Brady Street building was in 2015, when Pepperoni Cannoli bought the two-story building at 827-829 E. Brady St. The building's unique feature is a grotesque of a mythical winged creature atop it, designed by artist Pamela Scesniak. The building's history is a testament to its enduring value and potential for redevelopment.
Historic Brady Street Building for Sale - Redevelopment Opportunity! (2026)
References
- https://wdwnt.com/2026/01/railings-removed-pavement-torn-up-future-portos-bakery/
- https://news3lv.com/news/local/vegas-loop-approval-passengers-harry-reid-international-airport-transportation-ride-share-tesla-boring-company-pickup-drop-off-nevada
- https://www.worldatlas.com/cities/this-florida-city-is-an-underrated-gem-for-nature-lovers-2026.html
- https://www.whec.com/top-news/avelo-airlines-closes-one-of-its-bases-ending-service-from-wilmington-to-rochester/
- https://urbanmilwaukee.com/2026/01/13/city-selling-historic-brady-street-building/
- https://wdwnt.com/2026/01/chicken-strips-entree-removed-from-online-menus-at-two-disney-world-restaurants-but-you-can-still-order-them/
Top Articles
Tony Bellew REACTS to Tyson Fury's Boxing Return! | Gypsy King Comeback
David Muir Reports on Catastrophic Storm: Emergency Declared for 200 Million Americans
Publisher Secrets: Fair Contracts & The Future of Game Development!
Latest Posts
Design & Innovation Award 2026: The Oscars of the Bike Industry – Winners Revealed!
Leeds United's Bold Move: £40m Bid for Wolves' Star Jorgen Strand Larsen
Recommended Articles
- Chicago White Sox 2026 Season: Predicting Win Total
- Unrivaled Showdown: Hive vs Phantom and Rose vs Laces | Can Defense Win Championships?
- Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun 2018: How Phoenix Won the Series
- Palantir AI in Met Police: What YouTube Should Cover for SEO
- Cristiano Ronaldo: I'm Happy at Al-Nassr | Dispelling Transfer Rumors
- Android Apps: Why the Obsession with Apple's Liquid Glass Design?
- Stephen Colbert vs. the FCC: Understanding the ‘Equal Time’ Rule and Its Impact on Free Speech
- Philadelphia Winter Storm Alert: 12-18 Inches of Snow Expected! | Bomb Cyclone Update & Prep Tips
- Unrivaled Showdown: Hive vs Phantom and Rose vs Laces | Can Defense Win Championships?
- Contaminated Diesel at Sainsbury's: What Happened and How to Protect Your Car
- Pour l'éternité: The Sci-Fi Sensation Sweeping the Globe | Apple TV's New Hit Film
- Man Falls 12 Feet Down Pub Barrel Trap: Emergency Response in Liverpool City Centre
- Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool: Premier League Live Updates & Analysis
- Tottenham vs Arsenal Betting Tips | Saka, Solanke & More – This Week's Acca Style
- New App iCANSleep Helps Cancer Survivors Beat Insomnia - MUN Innovation
- Rhys Hoskins Joins the Guardians: Latest Update and Insights
- Cars as Canvas: Exploring Identity and Mobility with Martin Roemers
- Buriram Test 2026: Bezzecchi Smashes Lap Record, Ogura and Marquez Follow
- India vs South Africa LIVE: ICC T20 World Cup 2026 - cricket score, radio & video highlights
- Cristiano Ronaldo's Future at Al-Nassr: The Portuguese Star's Commitment
- Prince Andrew's Desperate Attempt to Bond with Prince Harry: Meghan Markle's Reaction
- India vs South Africa LIVE: ICC T20 World Cup 2026 - cricket score, radio & video highlights
- JFK Air Traffic Controller vs. Delta Pilot: Heated Argument Over a Wrong Turn
- Sophie Cunningham: Authenticity Over Glamour in Sports
- Cameron Brink's Defensive Transformation: A Potential Game-Changer for the WNBA
- Power Outage Near RTP: Over 1,000 Customers Affected - What You Need to Know
- Stephen Colbert vs. the FCC: Understanding the ‘Equal Time’ Rule and Its Impact on Free Speech
- Unrivaled Showdown: Hive vs Phantom and Rose vs Laces | Can Defense Win Championships?
- Sunderland's Starting XI vs Fulham: Team News, Injuries, and Cirkin's Absence Explained
- 4 Braves Players Facing an Uphill Battle for a Roster Spot
- Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2026 Journey: Can They Make it to the Semis After England's Win?
- India vs South Africa LIVE: ICC T20 World Cup 2026 - cricket score, radio & video highlights
- Harlem's New Residential Tower: 3-5 Central Park North Design & Features
- AI Surveillance in the UK: Met Police's Use of Palantir's Technology
- Nuggets vs. Warriors Odds & Predictions: Who Will Win? | Polymarket Market Analysis
- Sunderland's Starting XI vs Fulham: Team News, Injuries, and Cirkin's Absence Explained
- Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun 2018: How Phoenix Won the Series
- Gary Russell Jr. vs Andy Hiraoka Full Fight Highlights | DAZN Boxing
- DCA Airport Tower Just Ditched Paper Flight Strips—Only Took FAA 43 Years [Roundup]
- Daniel Duarte's Road Back to the MLB: Mets, WBC, and Winter League Dominance
- Man Falls 12 Feet Down Pub Barrel Trap: Emergency Response in Liverpool City Centre
- Prince William's Tribute to Army Medic Lucy Wilde: TikTok Star Remembered | 25-Year-Old Hero
- Unrivaled Showdown: Hive vs Phantom and Rose vs Laces | Can Defense Win Championships?
- Met Police and Jeffrey Epstein: The Unseen Connection
- The Gold Medal Showdown: USA vs Canada - Hockey's Hottest Rivalry
- Braves' 4 Players with Slim Roster Chances: Spring Training Predictions
- Buriram Test 2026: Bezzecchi Smashes Lap Record, Ogura and Marquez Follow
- Prince William's Tribute to Army Medic Lucy Wilde: TikTok Star Remembered | 25-Year-Old Hero
- AI Surveillance in the UK: Met Police's Use of Palantir's Technology
- Prince William's Tribute to Army Medic Lucy Wilde: TikTok Star Remembered | 25-Year-Old Hero
- New Renderings Revealed for 3–5 Central Park North in Harlem, Manhattan | NYC Architecture Update
- India vs South Africa LIVE: ICC T20 World Cup 2026 - cricket score, radio & video highlights
- Breece Hall's Future: Confident Predictions and Career Highlights
- France-US Diplomatic Row: Ambassador Summoned Over Activist's Death Comments
- Nuggets vs. Warriors Odds & Predictions: Who Will Win? | Polymarket Market Analysis
- Team GB's Bobsleigh Journey: From Disappointment to Olympic Dreams
- Harlem's New Residential Tower: 3-5 Central Park North Design & Features
- SF Giants 2026 Opening Day Roster Projection: Bryce Eldridge's Fate & Key Position Battles
- AI Surveillance in the UK: Met Police's Use of Palantir's Technology
- Ryan Garcia vs. Shakur Stevenson: The Ultimate Welterweight Showdown
- Screenshot Showdown: Netanyahu vs. Gantz on Gaza Funds!
- Nuggets vs. Warriors Odds & Predictions: Who Will Win? | Polymarket Market Analysis
- Man Falls 12 Feet Down Pub Barrel Trap: Emergency Response in Liverpool City Centre
- Man Falls 12 Feet Down Pub Barrel Trap: Emergency Response in Liverpool City Centre
- Ranking the 2026 F1 Teams After Pre-Season Testing
- Paul Nicholls Cheltenham Festival Stable Tour: Runners & Leading Chances including No Drama This End
- Nuggets vs. Warriors Odds & Predictions: Who Will Win? | Polymarket Market Analysis
- Mariners vs. Reds: Spring Training LIVE! Pitching Matchups & Roster Battles!
- Android Apps and the Liquid Glass Design: A Love-Hate Relationship
- AI Surveillance in the UK: Met Police's Use of Palantir's Technology
- Cristiano Ronaldo Confirms Commitment to Al-Nassr: 'I Belong to Saudi Arabia'
- Palantir AI in Met Police: What YouTube Should Cover for SEO
- Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2026 Journey: Can They Make it to the Semis After England's Win?
- Prince William's Tribute to Army Medic Lucy Wilde: TikTok Star Remembered | 25-Year-Old Hero
- Power Outage Near RTP: Over 1,000 Customers Affected - What You Need to Know
- UK Education Reforms: SEND Support Changes Explained
- King Charles Rewards Loyalty Amid Royal Family Controversy: Full Story
- Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool: Live Updates, Score, Teams, and More
- Mysterious Ultra-High Energy Gamma Ray Source: LHAASO J2108+5157 Explained
- Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool: Live Updates, Score, Teams, and More
- Nuggets vs. Warriors Odds & Predictions: Who Will Win? | Polymarket Market Analysis
- Nuggets vs. Warriors Odds & Predictions: Who Will Win? | Polymarket Market Analysis
- White Sox 2026: Realistic Wins Projection and What It Means
- Nuggets vs. Warriors Odds & Predictions: Who Will Win? | Polymarket Market Analysis
- Nuggets vs. Warriors Odds & Predictions: Who Will Win? | Polymarket Market Analysis
- Glow-in-the-Dark Roads in Malaysia: Why This Innovative Idea Failed
- Buriram Test: Aprilia Dominates, Bezzecchi Smashes Lap Record
- Nuggets vs. Warriors Odds & Predictions: Who Will Win? | Polymarket Market Analysis
- Volta ao Algarve 2026 Stage 5 LIVE: Ayuso Under Pressure as Breakaway Grows - Cycling Race Analysis
- Man Falls 12 Feet Down Pub Barrel Trap: Emergency Response in Liverpool City Centre
- Ranking the 2026 F1 Teams After Pre-Season Testing
- Cristiano Ronaldo Confirms Commitment to Al-Nassr: 'I Belong to Saudi Arabia'
- Prince William's Tribute to Army Medic Lucy Wilde: TikTok Star Remembered | 25-Year-Old Hero
- Cristiano Ronaldo Confirms Commitment to Al-Nassr: 'I Belong to Saudi Arabia'
- NYC and NJ Braced for Blizzard: 20 Inches of Snow Predicted, Schools Decision by Sunday
- Buriram Test: Aprilia Dominates, Bezzecchi Smashes Lap Record
- 4 Braves Players Facing an Uphill Battle for a Roster Spot
- Nuggets vs. Warriors Odds & Predictions: Who Will Win? | Polymarket Market Analysis
- Sidney Crosby OUT of Olympic Gold Medal Game! 🏒 Injury Shocks Team Canada!
Article information
Author: Geoffrey Lueilwitz
Last Updated:
Views: 6563
Rating: 5 / 5 (80 voted)
Reviews: 87% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Geoffrey Lueilwitz
Birthday: 1997-03-23
Address: 74183 Thomas Course, Port Micheal, OK 55446-1529
Phone: +13408645881558
Job: Global Representative
Hobby: Sailing, Vehicle restoration, Rowing, Ghost hunting, Scrapbooking, Rugby, Board sports
Introduction: My name is Geoffrey Lueilwitz, I am a zealous, encouraging, sparkling, enchanting, graceful, faithful, nice person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.