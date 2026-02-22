Historic Brady Street Building for Sale - Redevelopment Opportunity! (2026)

The City of Milwaukee is offering a rare redevelopment opportunity on the Lower East Side, selling a historic building with a rich past. The three-story, 4,018-square-foot brick building at 1115-1117 E. Brady St. is available for $280,000. The city is accepting bids through a request-for-proposals process. Since 2000, the building has been known for its first-floor tenant, Dragonfly Vintage Goods and Gifts, which closed in 2016 after a 25-year run. The building's upper floors contain two apartments, but they have long been vacant. The property was constructed in 1888 for Ignatz Trzebiatowski, an excellent example of the district's fine, 1880s vintage commercial architecture. The building is part of the locally designated Brady Street Historic District, which will require any future owner to apply to the Historic Preservation Commission for exterior modifications. The Department of City Development is requiring any buyer to maintain the property as fully taxable and with an active first-floor storefront. Suggested uses include retail establishments, hardware store, deli, grocery store, art collective, arts and crafts, custard, bike shop, optical, yoga studio, and restaurant. Bids are due March 23. The last time the city sold a Brady Street building was in 2015, when Pepperoni Cannoli bought the two-story building at 827-829 E. Brady St. The building's unique feature is a grotesque of a mythical winged creature atop it, designed by artist Pamela Scesniak. The building's history is a testament to its enduring value and potential for redevelopment.