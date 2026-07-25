Hiromi Itoh & Teruaki Sato: MLB Bound? Breaking Down Japan's Next MLB Stars (2026)

The Next Big Thing in Baseball: NPB Stars on the Rise

The baseball world is abuzz with the news that two Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) stars, Hiromi Itoh and Teruaki Sato, are expected to enter the MLB free agent market next offseason. This development has sparked excitement among fans and analysts alike, as these players could potentially become the next big names in the MLB.

Hiromi Itoh: The Ace in the Making

Itoh, a right-handed pitcher for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters, has been making waves with his impressive stats. Despite a relatively modest strikeout rate, his 2.87 ERA and exceptional control, as evidenced by his 6.17% walk rate, make him a pitcher to watch. Personally, I find his ability to maintain such control over a seven-pitch arsenal truly remarkable. It's not just about the speed, which has reached 96 mph, but the precision and variety he brings to the mound.

What makes Itoh even more intriguing is his durability. At 5'9", he might not have the imposing stature of some MLB pitchers, but his track record speaks for itself. An MLB talent evaluator's comparison to Sonny Gray is not unwarranted, as Itoh could very well become a reliable starter in the big leagues. The fact that he has already won the prestigious Sawamura Award further solidifies his potential.

Teruaki Sato: A Versatile Slugger

On the other side of the diamond, we have Teruaki Sato, a slugging third baseman/outfielder for the Hanshin Tigers. Sato's offensive prowess is undeniable, with a career-high 40 home runs in the 2025 season. His batting averages and MVP honors showcase a player who is not just a power hitter but also a consistent performer. The comparison to Ryan O'Hearn is an interesting one, as Sato could potentially bring a similar impact to an MLB lineup.

Sato's versatility is a key factor here. His ability to play both third base and the outfield at a high level adds a layer of intrigue. MLB teams are always on the lookout for players who can fill multiple roles, and Sato fits that bill perfectly. His Gold Glove award at third base is a testament to his defensive skills, which are often overlooked in favor of his batting prowess.

The Posting System and Its Uncertainties

The journey from NPB to MLB is not without its complexities. The posting system, which allows NPB players to be 'posted' for MLB teams, has its own set of rules and potential pitfalls. The 45-day window for contract negotiations and the possibility of a work stoppage due to the CBA negotiations add an element of uncertainty.

The recent experiences of Kazuma Okamoto, Tatsuya Imai, and Munetaka Murakami highlight the unpredictability of the market. While Okamoto secured a deal as projected, Imai and Murakami had to settle for less. This could put pressure on Itoh and Sato to have standout seasons, especially with the potential changes to the posting system looming.

The Global Appeal of Baseball

What I find particularly fascinating is how these players' transitions could impact the global appeal of baseball. The MLB has long been a destination for international talent, and the success of Japanese players like Ichiro Suzuki and Shohei Ohtani has only increased the league's popularity in Japan. If Itoh and Sato make the jump and find success, it could further solidify the MLB's status as a global powerhouse, attracting more international fans and players.

In conclusion, the potential arrival of Hiromi Itoh and Teruaki Sato in the MLB is more than just a sports story. It's a narrative of international talent, strategic team-building, and the evolving dynamics of baseball as a global sport. As an analyst, I can't wait to see how these players navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead, and how their stories will shape the future of baseball.