Hindu Students Form Human Chain to Let Friends Offer Namaz in Lucknow University (2026)

In a heartwarming display of unity, Hindu students at Lucknow University in Uttar Pradesh took a stand for religious tolerance. They formed a human chain to allow their Muslim peers to perform their prayers and break their fast during the holy month of Ramadan. This act of solidarity came after the university administration sealed off the entrance to a mosque within the campus's historic Lal Baradari building, a Mughal-era structure. The students' gesture has captured the hearts of many online, with visuals of Hindu students standing guard while their Muslim friends break their fast going viral.

The Lal Baradari, once a bustling hub for a bank and a canteen, has been abandoned since 2017-18 due to its deteriorating condition. Despite the entry restrictions, students were reportedly still using the building. The university administration, accompanied by police, fenced off the Mughal-era structure. On February 22, a silent protest was organized by the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha, highlighting the issue of the sealed gate that Muslim students once used to enter for prayers. The protest emphasized the need for communal harmony and religious freedom.

The university defended their decision, citing safety concerns due to the building's dilapidated state. They also mentioned their collaboration with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and other authorities to preserve the heritage site. However, this incident sparks a debate on the balance between safety measures and religious accommodation, inviting discussions on the importance of inclusivity in educational institutions.