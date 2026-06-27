Hilton Cuts Ties with Minnesota Hotel Over ICE Agent Denial Controversy (2026)

A shocking revelation has rocked the hospitality industry, leaving many questioning the values of a prominent hotel chain. Hilton Hotels has taken a bold stand, severing ties with a Minneapolis-area hotel after a video exposed a disturbing practice. But is this a case of swift justice or a controversial overreaction?

The Alleged Incident:

A video, released by journalist Nick Sorter, captured an attempt to book rooms for Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents at the Hampton Inn by Hilton in Lakeville, Minnesota. The front desk staff member confirmed the hotel's policy of denying service to these agents, despite a recent apology from the hotel's management company, Everpeak Hospitality, claiming the issue was resolved.

The Hotel's Response:

Hilton's statement emphasized their commitment to inclusivity and diversity, stating, 'We are taking immediate action to remove this hotel from our systems.' They also vowed to reinforce their standards among franchisees. This decision was praised by Hilton shareholder Bill Ackman, who commended the company's responsiveness and CEO Chris Nassetta's personal involvement.

Controversy Unveiled:

However, this incident raises questions. Was the hotel's policy a one-time occurrence or a systemic issue? And what does this mean for the relationship between hospitality and law enforcement? Some argue that Hilton's decision was an overreaction, while others applaud their commitment to upholding values.

As the story unfolds, it sparks a debate: Should businesses take a stand on political or ethical matters, even at the risk of controversy? Share your thoughts below, and let's explore the complexities of this intriguing case.