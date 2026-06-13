Hillhead 2024: UK's Biggest Quarrying & Construction Show Returns with 600+ Exhibitors! (2026)

Hillhead, the UK's premier quarrying and construction equipment show, is gearing up for its 44th edition, set to be its largest yet. This event, hosted by QMJ Group every two years, is a beacon for the industry, attracting over 600 exhibitors and drawing visitors from across the globe. The show's impact is such that it's not just a trade fair; it's a barometer of the industry's health and a platform for innovation.

What makes Hillhead particularly fascinating is its ability to bring together a diverse range of companies, from established names like Astec Industries and Volvo Construction Equipment to niche players like CheckProof and Rulmeca. This melting pot of expertise is a testament to the industry's complexity and the need for specialized solutions. The event's working demonstrations, divided into quarry face, rock processing, recycling, and registration areas, offer a unique opportunity to witness cutting-edge technology in action.

One of the highlights of Hillhead is the emphasis on innovation and partnership. Companies like Haver & Boecker Niagara are showcasing their commitment to the region by emphasizing the importance of choosing the correct screen media, such as Ty-Wire with its hybrid design, and Major's Flex-Mat, which amplifies material stratification and open area. This focus on technology and service is what sets Hillhead apart and makes it a must-attend event for industry professionals.

The Wirtgen Group, meanwhile, is highlighting its end-to-end solutions for the materials processing sector, featuring five Kleemann crushers and screens, and a battery-electric production system for road rehabilitation. This commitment to sustainability and efficiency is a trend that's gaining momentum in the industry, and Hillhead provides a perfect platform for such innovations to shine.

Edge Innovate is another company that's making waves at Hillhead. Their ScreenPro S16, a new model in the ScreenPro range, can handle up to 600 tph, featuring a 16-ft. x 5-ft. two-deck screen with a 14-square meter screening surface and adjustable screening angles. This level of innovation and engineering prowess is what keeps the industry moving forward.

What many people don't realize is that Hillhead is more than just a trade show; it's a community. It's a place where industry professionals can connect, share ideas, and learn from each other. The show's impact extends beyond the three days in June, as the relationships and partnerships forged at Hillhead can have a lasting effect on the industry.

In my opinion, Hillhead is not just a showcase of the latest and greatest in quarrying and construction equipment; it's a microcosm of the industry itself. It's a place where the past, present, and future collide, and where the future of the industry is shaped. So, if you're in the quarrying and construction business, or simply interested in the industry's trajectory, Hillhead is a must-visit. It's not just an event; it's an experience that will leave you with a deeper understanding of the industry and its potential.