Hilary Duff Shines on Sports Illustrated 2026 Swimsuit Cover – Watch the Live Reveal! (2026)

Hilary Duff, the star of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit covers, leads the 2026 issue with four new stars, including herself. The publication’s live reveal on NBC’s TODAY highlighted her as one of the standout figures in the collection. While the lineup features model stars, influencers, athletes, and comedians, Duff’s presence is especially notable, as she reclaims her iconic role in pop culture after a decade. This year’s coverage draws on her personal journey, particularly her focus on her body and identity. She wore a plunging white swimsuit during a beach vacation, which symbolizes her shift in self-perception. "I can look at my body now and appreciate what it has done for me," she reflected, emphasizing that comparison is not necessary. This move highlights a broader trend of individuals seeking authenticity. Personally, I think such moments reflect a growing desire for self-expression in media. What makes this particularly fascinating is the blend of storytelling and individual growth. If you take a step back and think about it, this suggests a deeper connection between personal identity and public visibility. A detail that I find especially interesting is how this celebration of self allows people to reclaim their narratives while embracing vulnerability.