Hilary Duff Opens Up About Family Drama & New Album 'We Don't Talk' | Haylie Duff Beef Explained (2026)

Hilary Duff is getting real—her new album lays bare the messy, emotional truths behind her family drama. But is she ready for the world to hear it all?

Hilary Duff has never shied away from reinvention, yet her upcoming album marks something different—a deeply personal look at the tangled relationships and family wounds she’s kept private until now. Talking to Glamour, the singer and actress revealed that this record is her way of processing what she calls her “very complicated” family life, including long-standing tension with her sister Haylie Duff.

In the candid feature, Hilary explained that the decision to write about her family wasn’t an easy one. “That’s my family. They shape you in ways no one else can,” she shared. “You don’t get to choose who you’re born to—but that doesn’t guarantee you all stay close forever.” The remark seems to hint at a deeper emotional distance that fans have long speculated about.

And this is the part most people miss: Hilary admits she’s lived what she calls “a very complicated life,” shaped in part by her parents’ rocky marriage and eventual divorce back in 2008. Her father, Bob Duff, briefly served jail time that same year for contempt of court—after being accused of selling family assets without consent. “It’s not a rare story,” she acknowledges, “but maybe I’m finally ready to tell it my way.”

That sense of readiness echoes through one track in particular—"We Don’t Talk.” The song seems to directly reference her strained relationship with Haylie, a topic fans haven’t seen either sister publicly address in years. The last photo of the two together dates back to before the pandemic, and their social media silence only fueled more speculation about whether their bond had quietly unraveled.

Hilary explained that putting these feelings into her music wasn’t about sensationalism but connection. “Everyone’s been through something,” she said. “I think a lot of people will recognize the emotions I sing about, especially if they’ve faced family fractures of their own.”

Still, some might find it risky for Hilary to expose such personal details—especially when her family members are still living out their own versions of the story. Is this profound honesty or a step too far into private territory? Either way, Duff seems unfazed. Her album might just be her most vulnerable act yet, inviting listeners to see her not as a former teen star, but a woman reckoning with the lifelong push and pull of family ties.

What do you think? Is Hilary brave for opening up through her music—or should some family matters remain off-limits, even for art? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments below.