Hiking the Florida Trail: Reuniting with Friends and Overcoming Challenges (2026)

Reuniting With Hippie Chick & Poet from Shaw’s Hiker Hostel

This morning we got packed up early at our spot beside the trail. It was nice and quiet and I slept really well. That is hardly ever a problem though! When you hike 40~ miles a day you tend to sleep like a baby. This morning I was also pretty excited! There are a lot of exciting things on the horizon for today. For starters, we were only a few miles from where the Florida trail splits off in two separate directions. Hikers have the option to either go east or west around Orlando. East is the “traditional” red line route and takes you through Ocala national forest, by some of the beautiful springs, through Oviedo, and eventually down to the adorable town of Christmas. I have actually only ever gone East around Orlando. The West route has a bit more road walking consistently and I believe is slightly shorter. Depending on weather, your budget, your love for road walking, and a few other variables, either way would be great! We are planning to stay East on the red-line though simply because it is a little bit longer and also has a lot of towns that we will have the option to stay in, but not as much back-to-back road walking.

We got to the split off around 6:30AM and it was still dark out. Then we continued East to stay on the red-line and continue toward the 88 Store. A resupply location just off the trail that also has bathrooms, showers, laundry, and a bar that selves frozen pizzas. Sadly though the owner recently passed away and the store is not currently operating. Both of the other times that I’ve walked through this area I really enjoyed stopping off at the 88 Store. Though it is pertinent to note that I have heard from LGBTQ+ and POC hikers that they did not necessarily feel safe or welcome there. That has never been my experience but considering the fact that I am a white woman, that also isn’t surprising. It is always important to think about things like that and the way that may impact one individual hike drastically differently than someone else’s. I do hope that the store changes hands though and reopens so that it can once again be a resource for hikers. Without the 88 Store, you really have no choice but to hike off trail into the next town of Silver Springs. There is a side trail that takes you down into town and we will be doing that later today.

The junction where the Florida trail splits off East and West around Orlando.

Once we did get to the 88 Store we headed over to at least grab some water. I was hoping that they might have the bathrooms open still or who knows, maybe the store has magically opened in the last week. That was not the case though. Regardless, we got to enjoy the comfort of sitting at a picnic table and filling our water bottles up right from the hose. I also combed through my hair and got myself “ready for the day”, which is a simple pleasure and always feels very nice. Oh, to be human for a brief moment! Once we finished up there we got back into the woods and continued down the trail, heading generally in the direction of SaltSprings. We would stay on the Florda Trail for about 8-9 more miles and then take the blue alternate trail down into town. There we could get a little bit of resupply items and also some lunch. But even more exciting than that is what we are going to be doing after we leave Silver Springs.

Over the last week or so I’ve been in contact with Hippie Chick, who operates Shaw’s Hiker Hostel with her husband Poet in Monson, ME. I stayed at Shaw’s Hiker Hostel in June for 17 consecutive zero days. Then I stayed a few more nights and did some shorter mileage days and slack-packing. Once I was back to hiking again and completed the rest of the mileage from Shaw’s up to the Canadian border I even came back and stayed another two nights! I got to celebrate the summer solstice and Shaw’s 10 year anniversary with Hippie Chick, Poet, their awesome kids, Trippy and Cooper who were working at the hostel, and all of the other wonderful people working and staying there. That was such a treat. The time I spent being injured this year is something I think about a lot. Not because I’m upset about it or anything like that. More so because I think hurting myself was the single most significant and important thing that happened to me in 2025. I was on cloud 9 before I got injured and felt like a beast. Then the trail humbled me and broke me down in a way that I never saw coming. I just remember crying for hours every day as I lay in bed, unable to walk without the support of a cane.

Hiking through the pine forest, making our way toward the side trail for Salt Springs.

At that time I truly thought that my dream was over. I had hiked 3,900 miles and was going to have to head home with my tail between my legs. Thinking about having to scrap 3,900 miles of hiking and come back out in 2026 to reattempt my mission was the saddest thing I could have imagined. Honestly it makes me feel practically sick to my stomach just to remember how I felt back then, coming to terms with that as a possibility. But instead I tried to channel positive, healing, energy. I told myself that I wasn’t ready to be done and I wasn’t going to go home. That’s why I stayed at Shaw’s for literally 3 weeks straight. If I went home then in many ways my hike was already over. Maybe I would have gone to a doctor and found out what I actually did to my hip, and there’s a good chance that the injury was severe and I probably should have gotten off trail. Instead though I begged the universe and everything around me to let me stay. To allow me to keep going. That was a spiritual time for me. I learned lessons at Shaw’s that I could have never learned simply by hiking every day for a year. And the wonderful people at that hostel treated me like family, made me feel safe and loved, and gave me hope that I could keep going.

Now here I am 5+ months and 5,000+ miles later and I’m still going. That could have been the end of my story. I think for a lot of people it would have. In what world would someone imagine that they could come back from such a major injury? I couldn’t bare weight on my left leg without a cane for quite literally 2 full weeks. Even when I began slack-packing and easing back in, I needed major support from my trekking poles in order to keep decent posture and gait. I have no business continuing on. But no part of me was ready to be done. The idea of struggling, suffering, and pushing myself for the rest of the year sounded like an absolute treat in comparison to heading back home and giving up. I haven’t seen Hippie Chick, Poet, Julia, Fin, or anyone else from Shaw’s in 5 months. But that all changes today! Their family actually spends the winters down at their home in Florida. I had the pleasure of seeing them at the Florida Trail kick off a couple years ago too. But we’ve been coordinating to meet up and their family is going to meet us at Juniper Springs campground tonight when we end our day.

The spur trail to hike into the town of Salt Springs.

I’m so incredibly excited to see their wonderful family again and get to spend the evening reminiscing and talking with good friends. This has been in the works for a little while and Slide and I both attempted to send shoes to their home as well. I actually had Big Mama, an amazing trail angel from Ashland, OR, forward my pair of shoes from when I finished the PCT. The shoes didn’t make it in time when I was in Ashland a month or so ago. But apparently the shoes must be cursed or something! Because it seems like they probably won’t make it in time for me to get them from Hippie Chick and Poet today. Slide got lucky and his shoes did make it, which is really great. I’m just going to hope that they come fairly soon and we are able to link back up with Hippie Chick and Poet again.

The nice thing is that there is a chance that we wind up going both East and then later West around Orlando. We need to add a decent amount of mileage on still to hit 10,000 miles for the year. There are a few different options of what we could do to add on that mileage. One option being going in a loop around Orlando. We could also do a loop further south around Lake Okeechobee. And we could do the Ocean to Lake Trail, or even yo-yo the Ocean to Lake Trail, in order to add on mileage. Nothing is set in stone as of yet. So, I figure one way or another I’ll be able to see Hippie Chick and Poet again and get my shoes eventually. The pair I have right now is a wreck and will definitely be causing me issues pretty soon. I have had this pair since I finished the PCT and headed back out to the CDT to finish New Mexico. I bought the pair at an REI in Albuquerque before hitching back to Ghost Ranch to resume hiking South. So, these shoes did about 500-600 miles of the CDT and now have done all the mileage from Pensacola to here! By now I’m sure that’s approaching 1,000 miles of wear, if not more. Usually, I try to keep a pair of Topo’s for 850~ miles. That is the sweet spot in my opinion before you start having issues with the heel wearing out and rubbing against you.

After we left the 88 Store we enjoyed a really nice, leisurely, next 8-9 miles. The trail went through a vast pine forest for as far as the eye could see and was very flat. Plus, the pine and dirt just feel wonderful beneath your feet. We even ran into a couple day hikers who were out and about. I do recall the Ocala area being a bit more popular for day trips and the like. So, maybe we’ll actually be seeing some people over the next couple of days. The two people we did see were decked out in tons of hunter orange. It is hunting season right now and we should probably be doing the same! I had an orange vest previously but sent it home. Now we’re just trying our luck with the Florida folk who are out here hunting, which is probably pretty risky. A lot of people hunt down here with dogs and tend to shoot pretty aimlessly out into the forest when the dogs run through and corral the deer in the area. I have physically seen this with my own eyes and had hunters in Florida ask me once, “Are there any other hikers behind you? We’re about to start shooting out that way!” Which is a pretty concerning statement. You never really know if someone else is behind you. When we saw the hikers wearing orange it led us to joke a bit about how funny it would be to hike 9,000 miles and then have to go home early because you caught a stray bullet from some hunters.

Walking the side trail into the town of Salt Springs.

On our way to Salt Springs we came across some massive banana spiders hanging across the trail. Most of the time Slide is out front of me because he’s a little bit faster, or because I get a little distracted and wind up using my phone more than I should while I walk. So, I don’t always have to be on the look out for the big spiders. When I’m in front though I’m on high alert! I’ve walked into a massive web or two in Florida before and had a beast of a spider fall right onto me. That is something you do once or twice and then try to never do again. The spiders down here freak me out, but they are pretty incredible. They are just absolutely massive.

Just after 9AM we made it to the junction where a side trail takes hikers into the town of SaltSprings. From there we only had 2-3 miles to go to get to town and the two of us were psyched for some hot food. Even though we will likely be enjoying some food this evening with Poet, Hippie Chick, and their family, you can never have enough hot food! Our bodies are just decimating every last calorie that we put into them. Once we got on the spur trail the path was nice and sandy and very easy to follow. The two of us made good time, eager to be in town once more. And some time after 10AM we finally arrived and began walking around, looking for something to eat. It felt later than it was so I didn’t even register the fact that plenty of places weren’t open yet. At first we were just going to grab some stuff at the grocery store instead, but we passed by a truck and food stand that served tacos and couldn’t resist. They had a great breakfast menu and I order huevos rancheros and a fresca. Then the two of us sat and relaxed while we waited for our food.

In hindsight, we should have ordered our food and then walked down the road to resupply while we waited for it to cook. I wasn’t thinking that the food would take 20+ minutes for some reason. Instead we sat down and waited around for a while. Then we had the realization that we should have multitasked to save time. In the end we wasted a nice chunk of time, but that was ok. While we were sitting at the restaurant the owner asked us if we were in the group of 70~ hikers. We were baffled by the question considering the fact that we have seen practically zero Florida trail hikers. Apparently though some kind of group is getting together and doing a section together, and called this town to let them know that they would be coming in today to get food. It was wild to think that we might wind up running into a hoard of hikers at some point today! The guy who told us that had no idea which direction they were going or where they were coming from. So we will just have to wait and see.

This was probably the best huevos rancheros that I’ve ever had.

Eventually the food came out, and it was honestly one of the most delicious meals that I’ve had all year long. It was so flavorful, fresh, and filling. I ate every last bite and even wound up ordering a piece of Key Lime pie. Everything was so delicious and exactly what I needed! The only oddity that happened while we sat there was that Slide started to notice a bunch of ticks on his legs. Either they were on our feet from earlier, or they were just on the ground underneath the picnic table we were at. Either way, they were teeny tiny and almost impossible to see. We’re talking the size of the tip of a pin! He found one or two which wasn’t a big deal. Then he found a handful more. And it seemed like every time he stopped to check he found another. I only found one, and then both of us kept our feet up on the bench and wouldn’t put them on the ground. But after dealing with that for a few minutes he started freaking out, understandably. It just left you with this awful feeling that there were microscopic ticks all over you! I wasn’t freaking out really, but I only found 1 tick on me. As soon as we finished our food, we just had to get out of there to be free of them. And we knew we would have to do some thorough searching ASAP.

When we finished up there we headed down the road to the nearby grocery store. I didn’t need a ton of stuff, but definitely snacks for the rest of today and tomorrow. I moseyed around the store and grabbed some snacks, drinks, and a coconut popsicle for now. Ever since being in New Mexico and now back here in Florida, I’m obsessed with those Mexican popsicles that typically have fresh fruit or other ingredients. I love the coconut ones, mango, maple pecan, and will eat any flavor that I see. But lately I’ve been finding the coconut ones most often and eating them whenever I can. They are just so yummy and refreshing and have a lot of actual shredded coconut inside. After we shopped we headed outside to a convenient picnic table out front and got everything put away. It also felt like it was going to start raining, so we prepared for that.

I filled this bottle up with some delicious iced coffee when we left town.

While I was sitting there at the table a guy walked by carrying a couple huge bottles of white wine. He stopped by me and asked if we were backpacking across the country. He said that 30 years ago he walked across the whole country! East, West, North, South. Every which way you could imagine, he circumnavigated the US. I was so excited and told him that that was what we were doing pretty much! Then that man looked me in the eyes and said, “Well, what I did wasn’t really backpacking so much. I was driving around in my Jeep! But it’s pretty much the same thing.” Inside I was dying laughing and could hardly contain myself. On the outside I must have just looked at that man like he had 10 heads. I could hardly say anything in response. He initially said he had “backpacked all across the country”, but in reality, he was describing road tripping. Which is such an awesome thing all its own! I’ve just never had someone present something like that to me in conversation before and then change their story so quickly. As you might imagine, my interest faded from the conversation quickly. It just felt like the guy was doing some kind of conversational bait and switch.

Eventually Slide came out from the grocery store and the guy was a bit less eager to talk. That is something that can definitely happen at times depending on what someone’s motives are in speaking with me. Some people treat you exactly the same whether you’re alone or with another hiker. And sometimes it is very obvious that people converse with me differently when Slide is around. The guy wound up trying to invite us to drink some of that wine with him and was encouraging us to stay at a place nearby. But we still had 20+ miles to go for the day.

After spending what felt like a lifetime in the town of Salt Springs, we finally began making our way back to trail! On the bright side, the mileage that we have to do to get in and out of town is just adding to our cumulative total for the day. But we weren’t back at the junction and reconnecting to the Florida Trail until sometime well after noon! Time flies when you’re waiting around for food, eating, and shopping. When we were leaving town it began to lightly rain and sprinkled on us for the next hour. Lucky for us though, it never picked up and got too heavy. I didn’t even wind up wearing my rain