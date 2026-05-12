Highlands College: A New Era of Biblical Business Leadership (2026)

A Groundbreaking Expansion in Faith-Based Education! Highlands College, born from the influential Church of the Highlands, is making historic waves by launching its very own business school. This isn't just any new program; it's a bold move to equip faith-driven individuals with the business acumen needed to make a significant impact across all sectors of society.

The Dunn School of Business is set to open its doors this fall, offering a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Leadership. This initiative is a monumental step for Highlands College, as Chancellor Chris Hodges, who transitioned from leading the Church of the Highlands to focus on the college's growth, shared, "This is a historic moment for Highlands College as we broaden our ability to develop the kind of leaders our world desperately needs." He further elaborated on the vision, stating, "We believe God has called Highlands College to raise up men and women of faith, integrity, and excellence who will serve His Kingdom in every sphere of influence—including business." The college is especially thankful for the Wesleyan Investment Foundation's generous support, which is crucial to realizing this ambitious future.

This new business degree is designed to position Highlands College as a leading institution for Biblical leadership training. Chancellor Hodges expressed profound gratitude for everyone involved, saying, "We are humbled by God’s faithfulness and grateful for the faculty, staff, board of directors, and partners who have carried this mission forward." He sees this as more than just an academic program; it's an answer to prayer and a vital step in preparing leaders for lasting global influence.

The Dunn School of Business has been named in honor of Dr. John Dunn, former CEO of the Wesleyan Investment Foundation, and his son Craig Dunn, who currently chairs the foundation's board. This naming highlights a deep connection and shared commitment to the mission.

Beyond the main degree, students will also have the option to pursue a minor in Business Leadership. The curriculum is thoughtfully crafted to "equip business students with biblical wisdom and practical excellence for leadership in ministry," as the institution explained. This unique blend aims to create leaders who are both spiritually grounded and highly competent in business practices.

But here's where it gets particularly interesting: Leaders at the Wesleyan Investment Foundation revealed that their decision to fund this business school stemmed from observing a significant need for enhanced financial management skills within ministry organizations. C. Norwood Davis, president of the Wesleyan Investment Foundation, noted, "At Wesleyan Investment Foundation, we serve thousands of churches across North America and see the urgent need for business knowledge among ministers and church leaders in every area of ministry." He added, "The Dunn School of Business provides an opportunity for the next generation of church leaders to develop a strong foundation of business knowledge and experience through degree and certificate programs and unique learning experiences."

This marks the first naming opportunity for an academic school at Highlands College, which proudly identifies as “America’s Ministry Leadership University.” Their core mission is to "develop leaders of competence, character, and spiritual maturity."

The Bachelor of Science in Business Leadership degree promises a comprehensive education, integrating a biblical worldview with essential business concepts like organizational leadership, financial stewardship, strategic communication, ethics, entrepreneurship, and hands-on leadership experience. The goal is to empower students to "influence culture and advance the mission of God in various settings."

This new offering complements the college's existing Bachelor of Arts degrees in worship, technical arts, and visual arts, as well as Bachelor of Science degrees in family ministry, global ministry, pastoral ministry, and student ministry. It truly represents a holistic approach to developing leaders for diverse fields.

Now, let's discuss: Is it truly beneficial for faith-based institutions to delve so deeply into secular business education, or does this create a potential conflict of interests? What are your thoughts on blending spiritual leadership with robust business principles? Share your agreement or disagreement in the comments below!