Highguard Xbox Release: First Impressions, Reviews, and Is It Worth Playing? (2026)

Highguard, the highly anticipated free-to-play shooter, has finally galloped onto Xbox, but the initial reviews are a mixed bag! This PvP raid game, crafted by the talented minds behind Titanfall and Apex Legends, has sparked a range of reactions from critics, leaving players curious and eager to form their own opinions.

CNET (https://www.cnet.com/tech/gaming/highguard-review/) praises the game's exhilarating fantasy-meets-shooter experience, leaving the reviewer eager for more. Escapist Magazine (https://www.escapistmagazine.com/news-highguard-first-impressions/) acknowledges its imperfections but highlights its potential for enjoyable, fast-paced competitive play. GameSpot (https://www.gamespot.com/articles/highguard-is-a-fresh-enough-combo-that-it-could-be-the-start-of-a-whole-new-thing/1100-6537648/) applauds the game's fresh concept, but questions its ability to thrive in a crowded market. Kotaku (https://kotaku.com/highguard-impressions-titanfall-2-apex-multiplayer-shooter-2000663136) believes Highguard deserves a chance to shine, despite initial skepticism, and predicts a dedicated fanbase. Metro (https://metro.co.uk/2026/01/26/highguard-review-progress-rainbow-six-siege-horseback-26531132/) finds the game promising, but wonders if it has enough depth for long-term engagement. And ScreenRant (https://screenrant.com/highguard-hands-on-preview/) is impressed by the developers' passion and their ability to deliver a fun and fresh shooter.

But here's where it gets controversial: the Steam reviews tell a different story. They're overwhelmingly negative, which might leave players hesitant. So, will Highguard be a hit or miss? The jury is still out.

What's your take on Highguard? Do you think it will find its place in the gaming world? Share your thoughts in the comments, and don't forget to give the game a whirl on your Xbox Series X or S!

Highguard Xbox Release: First Impressions, Reviews, and Is It Worth Playing? (2026)

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