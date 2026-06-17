Highguard Shutdown: What Went Wrong? (Full Story & Final Update Details) (2026)

The gaming community is in shock as Wildlight Entertainment announces the abrupt end of Highguard, a promising free-to-play shooter. Just 45 days after its release, the game will be taken offline, leaving players and developers alike in disbelief. But what led to this sudden decision?

Highguard, which launched on January 26, 2026, attracted a significant player base, with over 2 million people joining the action. However, the game's popularity seemed short-lived. SteamDB charts reveal a dramatic drop in player activity on PC, from a peak of 97,249 concurrent players on launch day to a mere 302 players online at the time of data capture.

Here's where it gets controversial: Wildlight Entertainment cites the inability to establish a sustainable player base as the reason for the shutdown. But with such a substantial initial player count, one can't help but wonder if there were other factors at play. Was it a lack of marketing, a flawed monetization strategy, or perhaps an oversaturated market?

The studio plans to release one final update, adding new content and features, before the game's demise on March 12, 2026. This update includes a new Warden, weapon, account progression, and skill trees, giving players a last chance to experience something new.

A silver lining for players: Highguard will remain playable on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S until the shutdown date, and it offers cosmetic microtransactions. However, the lack of a refund plan may leave some players feeling disappointed and frustrated.

As the game nears its end, Wildlight expresses gratitude to the players for their support and feedback. They acknowledge the hard work of their team but admit that it wasn't enough to secure the game's longevity.

A thought-provoking question: Is the gaming industry becoming increasingly cutthroat, where even millions of players aren't enough to sustain a game? Or is there more to the story than meets the eye? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments, especially if you were part of Highguard's brief but intense journey.